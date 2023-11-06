TruthTechThon: join hackathon for Georgian youth on media literacy  

The EU Delegation to Georgia invites young people with a passion for digital technologies to join a TruthTechThon, a hackathon organised by the Media Development Fund (MDF).

The event aims to provide young people with an opportunity to create digital resources using cutting-edge technology to enhance media literacy, combat disinformation, and bolster the trustworthiness of information.

The deadline for applications is 18 November. To take part, please, register online.

You can also join the orientation call online on 6 November at 19:00.

Find out more

Press release