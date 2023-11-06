Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,072 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,787 in the last 365 days.

TruthTechThon: join hackathon for Georgian youth on media literacy  

The EU Delegation to Georgia invites young people with a passion for digital technologies to join a TruthTechThon, a hackathon organised by the Media Development Fund (MDF). 

The event aims to provide young people with an opportunity to create digital resources using cutting-edge technology to enhance media literacy, combat disinformation, and bolster the trustworthiness of information.

The deadline for applications is 18 November. To take part, please, register online.

You can also join the orientation call online on 6 November at 19:00.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

TruthTechThon: join hackathon for Georgian youth on media literacy  

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more