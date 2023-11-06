DataArt's IT NonStop 2023 Conference: Exploring "Enterprise Challenges in an AI-Powered World"

Join the Leading AI-Focused Business Forum at IT NonStop 2023

NEW YORK, US, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DataArt, a global software engineering firm, is excited to announce its annual IT NonStop Conference, a highly anticipated event for clients, partners, and industry professionals, which will take place from November 13-17, 2023. This year the online conference will offer an array of insightful lectures, engaging interviews, and dynamic panel discussions, all around the key theme –"Enterprise Challenges in an AI-Powered World."

Register Here: https://www.it-nonstop.net/register-to-the-conference

Main Theme: "Enterprise Challenges in an AI-Powered World"

In a world where AI is transforming businesses across industries, the IT NonStop 2023 conference is dedicated to exploring practical solutions to the challenges faced by enterprises. The main theme delves into industry-specific issues in sectors such as Healthcare, Retail, EdTech, Finance, and Media. The focus is on real-world implementation rather than theoretical concepts.

See the conference agenda here: https://www.it-nonstop.net/agenda/day-1/

Diverse Lineup of Speakers

The conference features a remarkable lineup of speakers from various countries, including the UK, the US, Ukraine, Israel, Spain, Germany, and Hong Kong. These experts come from different practice areas and labs, ensuring a comprehensive discussion of AI-related topics.

A full list of speakers can be found here: https://www.it-nonstop.net/speakers

Partners and Sponsors

In addition to longstanding connections, DataArt welcomes strategic and new partners, such as Microsoft, AWS, Monday.com, ParcelLab, Marenas, Kyivstar, Jetbrains, and BigCommerce. They will participate in panel discussions and showcase impressive demonstrations.

Conference Evolution

Since its inception in 2014, IT NonStop has been an event known for its focus on technical topics tailored to a technical audience. However, for the 2023 edition, DataArt has reimagined the conference, aiming to bridge the gap between technology and real-world business and industry issues. This year, the spotlight is on addressing practical enterprise challenges in an AI-driven landscape.

DataArt is excited to present this immersive experience to clients, partners, and professionals from various industries, creating a space for forward-thinking discussions and solutions in the AI era.



About DataArt:

Founded in 1997, DataArt is a global software engineering firm that has continually evolved to become the trusted technology partner of market leaders. Led by our people-first principle, our world-class team designs and engineers data-driven, cloud-native solutions to create immediate and enduring business value. Through our 20+ domain-specific Labs dedicated to R&D and strategic innovation, we work together with our clients as partners for progress to ensure they stay on the leading edge.

Headquartered in New York City, DataArt is comprised of 5,700+ professionals across 30+ locations in the US, Europe, Latin America, India, and the Middle East, with clients including major global brands like Unilever, Priceline, Ocado Technology, and Flutter Entertainment. Recognized as a 2023 Newsweek Most Loved Global Workplace and 12 times as an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company, we are proud of our reputation as a great place to work and partner with.

For more information, please visit www.dataart.com