Global Executives Make Sustainability Key to Growth

Global business outlook remains strong and sustainability initiatives increasingly seen as competitive advantage.

Factum Global Survey Finds Strong Business Outlook Despite Climate Change and Geopolitical Tensions

Sustainability factors are key opportunities, not just risks, for strategic leaders aiming to future-proof their organizations and meet key stakeholder demand.” — Francisco Gomez, Founder & CEO of Factum Global

Report highlights:

* 77% of executives have a favorable outlook towards global business and inclusion of sustainability initiatives (+1% from Q1 2023)

* 81% of executives will continue/increase international activities over the next six months (+1% from Q1 2023)

* 80% of respondents do not think it is currently too risky to trade with international counterparts. (+8% from Q1 2023)

* 88% believe that doing international business is good for their organization (+2% from Q1 2023)

Factum Global, an international consulting firm that specializes in helping organizations expand and operate across global markets, conducted their latest bi-annual Factum Global Business Sentiment Survey to assess the outlook for global business, highlighting the impact of sustainability initiatives on business growth strategies and a strong outlook for global business.

Nearly 77% of respondents indicated that the impact of climate change, economic volatility, and geopolitics on international business have encouraged them to include sustainability initiatives into their global growth strategy, or that the adoption of related initiatives among competitors will positively impact corporate growth.

While geopolitical concerns, global conflict, financial market volatility, and macroeconomic uncertainties persist, 77% of executives still have a positive outlook towards global business as it relates to sustainability, up slightly (+1%) from the Spring 2023 survey. Key insights include: the majority of global executives are more apt to begin or continue to incorporate sustainability initiatives into their corporate growth strategies and global issues such as climate change, economic volatility, and geopolitics have encouraged them to do so.

“Sustainability is integral to competitive strategy and global growth, and executives must continue to make these issues central to their business models,” said Francisco Gomez, Founder & CEO of Factum Global. “Our survey quantifies the crucial role of sustainability initiatives in driving innovation, revenue, and stakeholder value. Sustainability factors are key opportunities, not just risks, for strategic leaders aiming to future-proof their organizations and meet key stakeholder demand.”

The Factum Global Business Sentiment Survey, conducted in collaboration with Global Chamber®, Festival of the Diaspora, and Illustra Impact, LLC from October 6 to October 26, 2023, was answered by over 200 business executives (C-Suite to Director level). Respondents represented a wide range of industries, company sizes, and functional specialties. 36% of anonymous respondents were U.S.-based and 64% were headquartered in more than 20 countries across Asia-Pacific (24.79%), Europe (21.49%), South America (8.26%), Oceania (3.31%), Sub-Saharan Africa (2.48%), and the Middle East/North Africa (0.83%).

Download the Factum Global Business Sentiment Survey report today at factumglobal.com.#