South End Capital Announces 658 Equipment Financings for $46M in October

South End Capital offers equipment financing for most industries

One of the nation's top equipment lenders and tech-enabled loan marketplaces offers the most competitive equipment financing options available.

ST. CLOUD, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South End Capital, a technology and partnership-focused division of Stearns Bank N.A., and one of the nation's premier equipment lenders and tech-enabled loan marketplaces, proudly reports robust equipment financing activities for the month of October.

KEY OCTOBER FUNDING HIGHLIGHTS:

- Number of Financings: 658

- Total Financings: $46M

South End Capital's customized term and payment options match a business’s cash-flow cycle, and its innovative financing portal and live personal support enable it to issue financing approvals in hours, and fund in less than a day.

Business owners interested in accessing equipment financing through South End Capital can click here to get started without impacting their credit.

FEATURED FINANCINGS:

Athletic Club

- Funding Amount: $125,185

- Terms: 9.03% Rate, 5-Year Term

- Gym Equipment Purchase

Excavating Co.

- Funding Amount: $53,650

- Terms: 8.68% Rate, 5-year Term, 12-month Early Buy-out

- Excavator Equipment Purchase

South End Capital prides itself on being a top equipment lender with a tech-enabled loan marketplace, providing the most competitive financing options across various industries. The company emphasizes its commitment to a seamless and expedited financing process.

KEY EQUIPMENT FINANCING DETAILS:

- Financing Sizes: $5K - $5M+

- Min. Credit Score: 550

- Lowest Rate Range: 8%

- Longest Term: 10 Years

- Min. Time in Business: 0+ Years

- Fastest Funding: 82 Mins.

- Min. Down Payment: 0%

- Equipment Types: NEW & USED

For details on South End Capital's programs, click here or contact Matt Naughton at matthew.naughton@stearnsbank.com or (320) 258-4828.

ABOUT SOUTH END CAPITAL

Founded in 2009 as a nationwide, non-conforming commercial lender, South End Capital became a division of Stearns Bank N.A., a $2.2 billion financial institution, in June of 2021. Our innovative balance-sheet lending and comprehensive marketplace financing delivers a full spectrum of capital solutions for emerging and expanding businesses. South End Capital’s tech-enabled platform and premier customer support offers equal access to industry-leading conventional and alternative equipment, real estate, and business funding.

