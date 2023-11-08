Top DJ 22 Bullets Performs live at Levels Nightclub

Share This Article

Top Thai DJ, 22 Bullets, will perform live at Levels Club & Lounge this Saturday, November 11th.

BANGKOK, THAILAND, November 8, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Top Thai DJ, 22 Bullets, will perform live at Levels Club & Lounge this Saturday, November 11th.22Bullets' has made a significant impact on Southeast Asia's dance music culture as well as achieved international recognition with his inclusion in DJ Mag's top 100 DJs.When it comes to the Asian EDM scene, 22Bullets is not a new name. He has performed on stage with many international DJs, including Afrojack, Deadmau5, and KSHMR.With an electrifying performance scheduled at Levels this Saturday, attendees can expect a night to remember. Reservations are highly recommended for this event, which will start at 9 p.m.About Levels NightclubLevels Club & Lounge, founded in 2012 brings Europe's nightclub sensations to Bangkok with top-notch entertainment, luxury table service, exotic dancers, and the very best in drink and dance. Levels remains one of Bangkok's top international clubs.Levels Club & Lounge is located in Bangkok’s party hub, Sukhumvit Soi 11, and is open seven days a week. The expansive club is located on the 6th floor of the A Loft hotel and has an open air terrace and large indoor area which includes a mezzanine area. There is a dress code that includes no shorts, flip-flops (open shoes), hoodies, vests, baseball caps, snapbacks, or sportswear.Doors open from 9 p.m. until late.For bookings and more information, call +66(0)82 308 3246.Or visit the website https://www.levelsclub.com/

