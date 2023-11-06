Fit To Deliver: JogPost’s Winning Formula For Leaflet Distribution

London, United Kingdom – JogPost, London’s premier leaflet distribution company, unveils its groundbreaking campaign, “Fit to Deliver,” highlighting the company’s commitment to physical and mental fitness in the workplace. As an industry leader, JogPost is dedicated to ensuring its employees’ well-being, delivering top-quality leaflet distribution services while maintaining a healthy and active workforce.

In an effort to gauge the level of fitness among London’s business leaders, JogPost conducted a comprehensive survey to delve into their fitness habits and evaluate their views on the importance of physical and mental well-being. The results of this survey have astounded even JogPost, shedding light on the significance of fitness in the corporate world.

To access the complete survey results, please visit our website https://www.jogpost.co.uk

The survey findings have revealed a resounding endorsement of fitness by London’s business leaders. Recognising the advantages of being in optimal physical shape, these leaders understand the positive impact it has on their workplace performance.

Mike Hind MBE, a four-time winner of the title Best Personal Trainer in the UK, shares his perspective on the matter, stating, “I’m not at all surprised to find London’s business leaders value fitness so highly. I work with boxers and Premier League footballers, but also top-level businesspeople who have recognised the workplace benefits of being in top shape.”

As part of the “Fit to Deliver” campaign, JogPost has partnered with Mike Hind MBE, who endorses the company’s dedication to prioritising the physical and mental fitness of its employees. Hind believes that employees should have open conversations with their managers about enhancing their fitness levels, emphasising the workplace advantages of being in peak condition. He asserts, “If you don’t think your company is doing enough, workers should be able to approach their boss and have a conversation about ways they can improve. At present, I don’t think that is happening enough.”

JogPost’s “Fit to Deliver” campaign embodies their commitment to maintaining a motivated and energetic workforce while offering exceptional leaflet distribution services throughout London. By prioritising fitness and well-being, JogPost strives to deliver outstanding results to its clients, surpassing expectations in every aspect of their service.

For more information on JogPost’s “Fit to Deliver” campaign, please visit our website https://www.jogpost.co.uk/fit-to-deliver

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/fit-to-deliver-jogposts-winning-formula-for-leaflet-distribution/

About JogPost

Our story began in June 2008 with a mission to revolutionise the leaflet distribution industry. Back then, the industry had a tarnished reputation, and the lack of trust among clients was evident. We saw an opportunity to make a difference by establishing a transparent, ethical, and trustworthy leaflet distribution company.

Contact JogPost

Unit 16, Warnford Business Centre, Clayton Road

London

England UB3 1BQ

United Kingdom

020 3441 4949

Website: https://www.jogpost.co.uk/