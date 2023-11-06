Singapore Jeweller eClarity Debuts Gemologist Premium Selection

The Gemologist Premium Selection marks a new era in jewellery, where labgrown and natural diamonds are combined to create a stunning collection.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore-based jewellery retailer eClarity is excited to announce the launch of its new Gemologist Premium Selection, an exclusive collection of natural and labgrown diamond jewellery.

"The creation of Gemologist Premium Selection of GIA-certified natural diamonds and IGI-certified labgrown diamonds was motivated by our desire to bring responsibly sourced jewellery to our customers," comments Amanda Koo, the founder and owner of eClarity. "We're proud to create a collection of ethically grown diamonds using our proprietary technology and handpicked by seasoned gemologists with nearly 20 years of experience to meet the high standards of quality we set for all our pieces."

eClarity takes pride in the top-tier quality of this collection with stringent selection criteria, including colour, clarity excellence, triple excellent cut, HCA score, fluorescence level, and certification. Each diamond comes with a $500 credit for the customisation of a bespoke diamond ring design.

The launch of Gemologist Premium Selection also comes with the Worldwide Best Price Challenge promo for all classic range diamonds. eClarity will match any customer's price if there's another diamond of the same size and quality found in other jewellers.

This collection only presents 20 pieces every month. Selected buyers will have the unique privilege of a personal session with Amanda Koo.

The event will take place every Friday and Saturday, at 12-8 P.M and 12-3 P.M, respectively.

To participate or enquire, text 98331220, indicating "Gemologist Premium Selection" or "Best Price Challenge." Interested buyers may also visit the eClarity showroom at 391B Orchard Road, #21-05A Ngee Ann City Tower B, Singapore, 238874.

About eClarity:

Established in 2005 under the leadership of GIA-certified gemologist Amanda Koo, eClarity currently offers a diverse product jewellery line, which is accessible both in-store and at https://eclarity.com.sg/. The Orchard jewellery store showcases jewellery collections in an inventory of over 20,000 GIA-certified diamonds and 500 wedding band designs in a range of customisable metals and finishes.

