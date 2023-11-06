Popular Influencer The Krista London Shares Refreshing, Hysterical and Uplifting Anecdotes and Relatable Experiences
Comedic and lifestyle creator to watch has reached almost 1 million followers as she makes people feel betterNIAGARA, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Krista London, a popular TikTok and Instagram contributor of daily doses of comedic chaos, relatable experiences and hilarious anecdotes, is on the verge of reaching 1 million followers. Not bad for someone who originally just joined TikTok during the pandemic as a fun way to connect with her kids.
The comic creator has recently been recognized as an internet rising star, sharing her hysterical perspective on the worlds of parenting and marriage, as well as the ups and downs of life in general. London has an extremely quick wit, as her followers find her humor, energy and attitude infectious, which has helped triple her growth over the past year. London often has followers in stitches as she shares her hilarious anecdotes and relatable experiences.
“Every time I talk about my crazy childhood on social media, an overwhelming amount of people join the conversation,” said London. “My followers share their own similar stories and thank me for normalizing bringing out the truth about emotional and narcissist abuse.”
According to TikTok follower @hollysneddon7, who posted a recent comment, “I’ve been watching your TikToks for a while and you are my comfort person. I watch you when I need a laugh, when I'm sad or having panic attacks. It just calms me down because your voice calms me.”
London dedicates her life to bringing laughter into people’s homes, especially after having had a hard childhood. She grew up in foster care after having left a difficult home and abusive mother, and became a mom herself at the age of 18. London is exploring the idea of writing a book about her childhood and how it propelled her toward being a positive woman and loving mother.
London now lives in Niagara, Ontario with her husband and their three children – Ryan, Avery and Emma – and mini zoo of pets.
To join in on the laughter and entertainment, join London on TikTok and Instagram at @TheKristaLondon.
