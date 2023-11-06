Award-winning flooring company’s innovative engineering formula redefines the modern home

European Flooring proves to be the top choice for the nation’s leading architects and interior designers seeking high quality hardwood flooring solutions

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The luxury hardwood flooring company seamlessly fuses durability and elegance with their one-of-a-kind engineered hardwood flooring.

In an industry rife with surface-level aesthetics that don’t stand the test of time, European Flooring is bringing quality back to the forefront of the design game. These esteemed leaders in luxury hardwood flooring have transformed how industry experts and discerning homeowners approach their design projects with their premium marine-grade core planks.

European Flooring’s Inimitable "Highly Engineered" Hardwood Flooring

The Florida-based company’s hardwood flooring has become renowned for its exceptional level of quality, durability, and craftsmanship. As the exclusive American vendors of Legno Bastone flooring, European Flooring is proud to offer the most exquisite selection of genuine European wide hardwood planks.

Each plank is derived from well-preserved trees in European old growth forests, which already brings an elevated level of strength and refinement to the company’s flooring options. To add even more durability to each plank, the wood is treated with a marine-grade core. This unique feature also brings an unrivaled level of versatility to the flooring, ensuring the planks can be used in environments that other hardwood floors cannot.

European Flooring’s clients from coast to coast have been marveling at the planks’ ability to withstand varying levels of humidity and moisture. Despite its European origins, the flooring is ideal for America’s diverse range of climates and lifestyles. Whether they’re combatting Floridian humidity or general moisture inside of a full bathroom, European Flooring’s planks maintain their refined appearance no matter what hits them.

Finishes That Go Above & Beyond

In addition to European Flooring’s signature marine-grade core, the company’s planks are enhanced with an all-natural UV-cured, hard-wax oil protective finish. This strategic, environmentally friendly formula gives homeowners and designers the best of both worlds, offering increased protection and finesse.

It amplifies the natural beauty of the wood to create a rich and luxurious patina while serving as a protective shield against everyday wear and tear. The European Flooring team is dedicated to continually innovating their solutions, so that their planks can forever remain as stunning as the day they were installed.

Supreme Safety, Durability, and Comfort

Although European Flooring takes immense pride in the quality and appearance of their products, they also understand the importance of safety and comfort. The flooring’s durability plays an important role in ensuring both features.

Each plank continually exceeds industry standards and client expectations. The slip-resistant flooring is more than able to withstand heavy foot traffic while bearing the weight of furniture and appliances. Families can rest assured their flooring will remain beautiful and strong as various members run, jump, and dance through life.

Incredible Aesthetics

European Flooring’s diverse selection of hardwood planks bridges the gap between style and substance. There’s a flooring solution for every design aesthetic, from cozy bohemian homes to sleek minimalist spaces. The natural tones and textures of the wood set the foundation for a sophisticated, contemporary atmosphere that will fulfill any design aspiration.

With their winning combination of style and quality, European Flooring is redefining the modern home. Architects, interior designers, and homeowners craving opulence and longevity are turning their backs on imitation wood, and even lower quality hardwoods, to rediscover genuine excellence and innovation with European Flooring.

The company is committed to delivering outstanding products that surpass individual and industry-wide expectations. Their highly engineered hardwood flooring is a testament to their dedication to quality, safety, and style. For those who demand more from their flooring, European Flooring is the answer.

Transform your home from ordinary to exceptional with European Flooring’s innovative flooring solutions. To explore their unique engineered hardwood flooring and elevate your design project, visit www.europeanflooring.com or contact 1-888-995-9433.

Those seeking design inspiration can view flooring ideas on the company’s social media channels, @europeanflooringofmiami, @europeanflooringofpalmbeach, and @europeanflooringofftlauderdale.

About European Flooring

European Flooring is an award-winning name in the luxury hardwood flooring industry, renowned for their commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and innovation. With their signature engineered hardwood flooring, they provide their clientele with a stunning blend of aesthetics, safety, and comfort.

European Flooring's products are designed to stand the test of time while adding an unmistakable touch of elegance to any space. They are currently based in South Florida, with three physical galleries in the region and an online gallery that caters to clients across the nation.

