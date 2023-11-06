Inspired By Taylor Swift's Playbook, "Common Ground" Redefines Film Distribution To Bring Hope Across Middle America
OJAI, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an unprecedented move, the highly anticipated documentary "Common Ground" is not just making waves with its powerful message on regenerative agriculture but is also redefining film distribution, much like the revolutionary approach taken by Taylor Swift for her concert film. This groundbreaking strategy brings the film directly to the heart of Middle America, uniting audiences with a message of hope and sustainable change.
"Common Ground" embraces a distribution model inspired by Taylor Swift's unorthodox approach, challenging the conventional norms in the film industry. Following in Swift's footsteps, the film transcends the traditional methods of distribution, providing an accessible and immersive experience for audiences across Middle America. In a world where movies are often confined to major cities, "Common Ground" aspires to make a difference in regions where climate change and regenerative agriculture are not just issues but part of daily life.
Much like Swift's film, "Common Ground" offers more than just cinematic entertainment. It is a beacon of hope and a source of inspiration, promoting the critical message of regenerative agriculture's potential to combat climate change. By adopting this innovative distribution approach, the film aims to reach people where it matters most, resonating with communities that are at the forefront of the battle against climate change.
In partnership with dedicated theaters and cinemas across Middle America, "Common Ground" intends to mirror Taylor Swift's successful approach by extending its screenings over multiple weekends, fostering a sense of community among viewers. This shift from the conventional release model allows for a more profound impact, mirroring the transformative power of regenerative agriculture showcased in the film.
See the trailer for ‘Common Ground’ here: https://youtu.be/6-M4Hq0MKFA?si=YnhoUhwluIRz-lo3
"Common Ground" is committed to making a difference in Middle America, offering an authentic portrayal of regenerative agriculture's potential to mitigate the devastating effects of climate change. The film serves as a reminder that change begins at the grassroots level, and the heartland of America holds the key to transformation.
Audiences will be treated to a compelling narrative that explores the intersection of regenerative agriculture, health, and environmental sustainability. By defying distribution norms, "Common Ground" echoes the urgency of our times and demonstrates that innovative storytelling can inspire change.
Husband and wife filmmakers Josh and Rebecca Tickell have been at the forefront of environmental documentaries, with such films as ‘Kiss the Ground’, which is currently on Netflix, ‘Fuel’ which FUEL won the Sundance Film Festival Audience Award for Best Documentary, was selected as a New York Times Critics’ Pick and was Shortlisted for an Academy Award, and ‘The Big Fix’ which was the only documentary selected by the 2011 Cannes Film Festival for an Official Selection Premiere.
“This movie is a documentary, but it’s designed to create real-world results, and that means focusing on solutions. We want people to know that there is a way out of climate change and how we can stabilize the planet through regenerative agriculture. In order for us to achieve that, we all need to participate, which we all can.”
“One of the most startling things was learning how connected what we are seeing with young people is to the food that they are eating,” said Rebecca Tickell.
In a world where climate change is a pressing concern, "Common Ground" and Taylor Swift's concert film are paving the way for a new era of distribution. The film industry is evolving to adapt to the needs of audiences and bring transformative messages to those who need it most.
The “Common Ground” cast includes Laura Dern, Rosario Dawson, Jason Momoa, Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson, Ian Somerhalder, as well as some of the most important thought leaders and innovators in the regenerative agriculture movement.
"Common Ground" is more than a documentary; it's a call to action, an invitation to unite, and a source of inspiration for change. Join us on this extraordinary journey toward a more sustainable, hopeful future.
For more information, including interviews with the filmmakers, exclusive screening details, please contact Big Picture Ranch at info@bigpictureranch.com or visit the website https://commongroundfilm.org
About Big Picture Ranch:
Nested in the Los Padres National Forest in Ojai, California sits Big Picture Ranch – an organic avocado farm which also operates 24/7 as a soup-to-nuts film studio. Founders Josh and Rebecca Tickell are Sundance Award-Winning documentarians. Big Picture Ranch creates content that changes the global narrative around important environmental issues.
Imal Wagner
"Common Ground" embraces a distribution model inspired by Taylor Swift's unorthodox approach, challenging the conventional norms in the film industry. Following in Swift's footsteps, the film transcends the traditional methods of distribution, providing an accessible and immersive experience for audiences across Middle America. In a world where movies are often confined to major cities, "Common Ground" aspires to make a difference in regions where climate change and regenerative agriculture are not just issues but part of daily life.
Much like Swift's film, "Common Ground" offers more than just cinematic entertainment. It is a beacon of hope and a source of inspiration, promoting the critical message of regenerative agriculture's potential to combat climate change. By adopting this innovative distribution approach, the film aims to reach people where it matters most, resonating with communities that are at the forefront of the battle against climate change.
In partnership with dedicated theaters and cinemas across Middle America, "Common Ground" intends to mirror Taylor Swift's successful approach by extending its screenings over multiple weekends, fostering a sense of community among viewers. This shift from the conventional release model allows for a more profound impact, mirroring the transformative power of regenerative agriculture showcased in the film.
See the trailer for ‘Common Ground’ here: https://youtu.be/6-M4Hq0MKFA?si=YnhoUhwluIRz-lo3
"Common Ground" is committed to making a difference in Middle America, offering an authentic portrayal of regenerative agriculture's potential to mitigate the devastating effects of climate change. The film serves as a reminder that change begins at the grassroots level, and the heartland of America holds the key to transformation.
Audiences will be treated to a compelling narrative that explores the intersection of regenerative agriculture, health, and environmental sustainability. By defying distribution norms, "Common Ground" echoes the urgency of our times and demonstrates that innovative storytelling can inspire change.
Husband and wife filmmakers Josh and Rebecca Tickell have been at the forefront of environmental documentaries, with such films as ‘Kiss the Ground’, which is currently on Netflix, ‘Fuel’ which FUEL won the Sundance Film Festival Audience Award for Best Documentary, was selected as a New York Times Critics’ Pick and was Shortlisted for an Academy Award, and ‘The Big Fix’ which was the only documentary selected by the 2011 Cannes Film Festival for an Official Selection Premiere.
“This movie is a documentary, but it’s designed to create real-world results, and that means focusing on solutions. We want people to know that there is a way out of climate change and how we can stabilize the planet through regenerative agriculture. In order for us to achieve that, we all need to participate, which we all can.”
“One of the most startling things was learning how connected what we are seeing with young people is to the food that they are eating,” said Rebecca Tickell.
In a world where climate change is a pressing concern, "Common Ground" and Taylor Swift's concert film are paving the way for a new era of distribution. The film industry is evolving to adapt to the needs of audiences and bring transformative messages to those who need it most.
The “Common Ground” cast includes Laura Dern, Rosario Dawson, Jason Momoa, Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson, Ian Somerhalder, as well as some of the most important thought leaders and innovators in the regenerative agriculture movement.
"Common Ground" is more than a documentary; it's a call to action, an invitation to unite, and a source of inspiration for change. Join us on this extraordinary journey toward a more sustainable, hopeful future.
For more information, including interviews with the filmmakers, exclusive screening details, please contact Big Picture Ranch at info@bigpictureranch.com or visit the website https://commongroundfilm.org
About Big Picture Ranch:
Nested in the Los Padres National Forest in Ojai, California sits Big Picture Ranch – an organic avocado farm which also operates 24/7 as a soup-to-nuts film studio. Founders Josh and Rebecca Tickell are Sundance Award-Winning documentarians. Big Picture Ranch creates content that changes the global narrative around important environmental issues.
Imal Wagner
Big Picture Ranch
imalwagner@gmail.com