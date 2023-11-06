IPMB has Successfully Launched the IPMB Token
IPMB, thrilled to announce successful launch on Changelly, with more to come. Grateful for the support on our journey to revolutionizing the gold industry.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The introduction of the IPMB Token marked a new milestone with its successful inauguration on October 30th at 16:00 UTC, on the digital currency exchange platforms Changelly.com and Changelly Pro. Initial trading pairs for the IPMB Token have been established with USDT, BTC, and ETH.
The release of the IPMB Token signifies the beginning of a series of planned developments designed to enhance the IPMB ecosystem. Future developments include the activation of a staking and rewards system, expanding token use beyond the Polygon mainnet through bridging services, and the anticipated end-of-year listings on other exchanges, culminating with the release of a proprietary crypto wallet.
John Vakis, the Founder and CEO, along with Co-Founders Mihai Albu and Scott Pagel, lead the team behind the IPMB Token. Their efforts, supported by their dedicated staff, have been instrumental in reaching this pivotal phase.
The IPMB team is positioned to implement strategies aimed at transforming the gold industry. The future trajectory of IPMB is geared towards fostering growth, promoting innovation, and achieving success.
The IPMB team extends its gratitude to all investors, followers and supporters for their role in this venture.
For additional information and updates on the IPMB Token and its future developments, visit the official IPMB website.
Mr John Vakis
IPMB
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok
Other