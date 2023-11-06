NCB CAPITAL MARKETS (CAYMAN) LIMITED AND NCB (CAYMAN) LIMITED APPOINT RAUL NICHOLSON-COE AS LOCAL INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR
Raul Nicholson-Coe joins NCB Cayman as Independent Director.CAYMAN, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NCB (Cayman) Limited and NCB Capital Markets (Cayman) Limited are delighted to announce the appointment of Raul Nicholson-Coe as the first local Independent Director.
Raul brings a wealth of experience and an impressive track record gained in senior roles across various sectors, ranging from telecommunications to finance and regulatory compliance, further strengthening guidance of the bank's strategic direction and growth in the Cayman Islands.
Raul's career spans across various prominent roles and organisations. Formerly the CEO of Digicel in the Cayman Islands, Raul now holds the position of Senior Regional Advisor at ATN International.
He was an integral part of the Special Economic Advisory Council during the COVID-19 pandemic, where he assumed the role of Deputy Chairman for the Innovation and Technology sub-committee. He is currently a Trustee of the International College of the Cayman Islands (ICCI) and a former Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Cayman Islands. Raul's history of service includes a past Trusteeship on the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Commerce Pension Fund.
He was a former member of the Board of Directors of the Cayman Utilities Company (CUC) from 2001 to 2005 and Director of the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) from 2009 to 2014. Raul holds a diploma in Telecommunications Engineering and completed several executive management courses at the Wharton Business School as well as Heriot Watt University.
"We are delighted to welcome Raul to our team as an Independent Director," noted Tuula Jalasjaa, Acting Managing Director of NCB (Cayman) Limited and NCB Capital Markets (Cayman) Limited. "His extensive knowledge and exceptional leadership skills will undoubtedly contribute to our strategic decision-making processes and help us navigate the ever-changing financial landscape. Raul's appointment reflects our commitment to attracting top-tier talent and fostering a culture of excellence."
"I am truly honoured to join both of NCB’s Cayman entities as a local Independent Director," noted Nicholson-Coe in acknowledging his appointments. "I look forward to working closely with the teams to further strengthen NCB Financial Group’s position as a truly innovative and forward-thinking financial institution."
