Blinctrip, Atgeir Solutions, and Google Cloud Collaborate to Transform Travel Experiences with GenAI Technology
Partnership Unveils Vision for a New Era of Personalized and Seamless Travel Experiences
We're committed to elevating the travel experience to new heights. Our partnership with Atgeir and Google Cloud aligns with our dedication to innovation and delivering unmatched value to our customers”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a strategic collaboration, Blinctrip, a significant player in the travel industry, has teamed up with Atgeir Solutions, an IT services and solutions provider, to enhance travel experiences using the latest advancements in Generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI). With the support of Google Cloud, this collaboration aims to shape the future of travel for customers worldwide.
— Nikhil Raghavan
Blinctrip, founded by Nikhil Raghavan, brings substantial expertise in aviation technology and the travel industry. Nikhil's visionary leadership and experience as the former Head of Innovation & Technology at Jet Airways make him the driving force behind this transformative product.
"At Blinctrip, we're committed to enhancing the travel experience," says Nikhil Raghavan, President of Blinctrip. "Our partnership with Atgeir Solutions and Google Cloud aligns with our dedication to innovation and delivering value to our customers."
Anand Deshpande, CEO of Atgeir Solutions, expressed enthusiasm for the project: "Our collaboration with Blinctrip is a testament to our commitment to leveraging technology. By combining our Gen AI expertise with Google Cloud’s powerful Vertex AI platform, we aim to set new standards in the travel industry."
Chandra Sankholkar, Director of Google Cloud Partnerships, India stated, "We are excited to collaborate with Blinctrip and Atgeir Solutions. Google Cloud’s generative AI technology combined with Blinctrip’s travel expertise will enable customers to seamlessly plan their travel and set a new benchmark in the travel industry.”
This partnership aims to transform how travelers plan, book, and experience their journeys. With Gen AI at its core, Blinctrip, Atgeir Solutions, and Google Cloud aim to create travel experiences that are more personalized, efficient, and enjoyable than ever before.
Stay tuned for more updates as Blinctrip, Atgeir Solutions, and Google embark on this journey to shape the future of travel.
