EU delivers more than 370 school buses to Ukraine

On 4 November, more than 370 school buses were delivered to Ukrainian communities as part of the EU solidarity campaign ‘School buses for Ukraine’.

The campaign was launched by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska in November 2022.

The school buses were officially handed over to representatives of local authorities from the Kyiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Lviv and Chernihiv regions by Olena Zelenska and Ursula von der Leyen during her visit to Kyiv on Saturday.

“This cruel war has robbed thousands of Ukrainian children of their innocence and childhood. But it will not deprive them of the bright and happy future they deserve. That’s why I am happy that we can help bringing Ukrainian children safely to school,” said von der Leyen.

The European Commission purchased 100 school buses, worth approximately €14 million. In addition, public and private entities in EU Member States donated 271 school buses via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, managed by the European Commission.

