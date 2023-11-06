Marriott's Road To Give 2023 Supports SOS Indonesia’s Mission Against Hunger and Food Waste
This event signifies Marriott's commitment to aiding SOS Indonesia in their quest to eradicate hunger, minimize food waste, and establish food equity.DENPASAR, BALI, INDONESIA, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marriott International, a globally recognized hospitality powerhouse, eagerly prepared for its highly anticipated annual charity run, Road To Give, this year with a vital mission – to support Scholars of Sustenance (SOS) Indonesia, an esteemed nonprofit organization dedicated to eradicating hunger and food waste in underserved communities.
The Road To Give charity run, a cornerstone of Marriott International's philanthropic initiatives, showcased two engaging categories: the exhilarating Fun Run and the inclusive Fun Walk. Participants of all ages and fitness levels enthusiastically embraced the event, promoting not only physical well-being but also a strong sense of community solidarity.
Spanning bustling cities across Indonesia, including Jakarta, Yogyakarta, Medan, Bali, Lampung, and more, the event drew thousands of participants who laced up their running shoes or enjoyed leisurely strolls. Their active involvement directly contributed to SOS Indonesia's mission, making a tangible impact on the lives of individuals and families grappling with food insecurity.
SOS Indonesia now enjoys vital financial support crucial for their day-to-day operations thanks to this event. These funds empower the organization to rescue surplus food, transport it efficiently to communities in need, and effectively distribute it. This financial backing enables SOS Indonesia to expand their outreach, serving more individuals and families facing insecurity. By scaling up their operations, the organization also gains access to more food donors, enhancing their ability to make a difference.
Beyond addressing food insecurity, SOS Indonesia is also empowered to reduce CO2 emissions significantly. By rescuing surplus food, the organization plays a pivotal role in reducing food waste, a significant contributor to environmental degradation. SOS Indonesia's dedication to minimizing food waste directly contributes to environmental conservation and sustainability.
SOS Indonesia is actively advancing toward the goal of achieving food equity. This initiative ensures that everyone, regardless of their socio-economic background, has access to good-quality food. SOS Indonesia's unwavering dedication to promoting equality and social justice addresses the root causes of hunger, creating a more equitable society for all.
About Scholars of Sustenance Indonesia
Scholars of Sustenance Indonesia is a nonprofit established in 2016 that focuses on creating food equity and reducing food waste. The organization partners with hotels, restaurants, bakeries, retailers, manufacturers, farms, etc. to rescue good quality surplus food that would otherwise end up in landfills, emitting methane gasses bad for the environment. Instead, we redistribute the food to different vulnerable communities such as orphanages, low-income communities, disabled homes, shelters, career/skill-building organizations, villages, and disaster-affected communities. We already served almost 5M million meals since we started and now operating in Bali and Jakarta. Learn more about Scholars of Sustenance Indonesia at scholarsofsustenance.org.
About Marriott’s Road to Give 2023
Road To Give 2023 is an annual charity run/walk created by Marriott International in support of non-profit organizations that aligns with their goals. Road To Give 2023 are one of the key events of Marriott International's movement, "Take Care", that aims to inspire the company's staff and employees to engage in charitable activities within local NGOs.
Turid Kaehny
Scholars of Sustenance
+1 919-454-7599
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Marriott ROAD TO GIVE Bali 21.10.2023