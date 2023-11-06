Solina acquires Jermayo to complete unique sauce footprint in Europe
This strategic move further solidifies Solina's position as a leader in the European sauce market and marks another major milestone in its expansion journey.
Jermayo completes our unique sauce footprint in Europe, equipping Solina to serve customers in all segments of the savoury food industry. We have enjoyed a productive partnership with Jermayo.”EKE, EAST-FLANDERS, BELGIUM, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solina acquires Jermayo to complete unique sauce footprint in Europe
— Anthony Francheterre
Solina, a leading global partner for the food industry designing savoury ingredient solutions, proudly announces its acquisition of Belgian sauce manufacturer, Jermayo. This strategic move further solidifies Solina's position as a leader in the European sauce market and marks another significant milestone in its expansion journey.
Founded in 1953 and grown as an ambitious family-owned business, Jermayo has established itself as a frontrunner in the Benelux region, specializing in the production and distribution of a diverse range of sauces, including cold, warm, and culinary varieties, as well as meat preparations. The company serves butchers, food processors, and the foodservice sector through its own brand and private labels, offering an extensive selection of products in various packaging formats such as pouches, cups, buckets, bottles, and tubes.
Jermayo’s expertise aligns seamlessly with Solina’s existing sauce offerings. This acquisition complements Solina’s recent ventures, including the integration of Sauces et Créations and Atelier D2i in France, Zafron Foods in the UK, Saratoga Food Specialties in the US, and Lynch Foods in Canada. By adding Jermayo to its portfolio, Solina now boasts a comprehensive and unparalleled sauce footprint with 7 dedicated sauce production facilities across Europe.
Johan Van de Velde, Co-owner of Jermayo, who will stay as a site Manager of Jermayo after the deal, added: “We decided to join Solina with the intention of taking our businesses to the next level. We are convinced that Solina is the ideal partner to further grow Jermayo, especially in Europe. We share the same values and work with similar customers and suppliers.”
Commenting on the acquisition, Anthony Francheterre, CEO of Solina, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “Acquiring Jermayo completes our unique sauce footprint in Europe, equipping Solina to serve customers in all segments of the savoury food industry. We have enjoyed a productive partnership with Jermayo, both as supplier and customer, in the past and look forward to welcoming its talented team into our dynamic community of food enthusiasts. This strategic move empowers us to offer an unmatched array of high-quality sauce solutions to our customers.”
Jermayo’s specialization in cold sauces, including mayonnaise, dressings, and other condiments, has earned it a strong reputation among customers in the butchery, food processing, and food services sectors. Operating from a state-of-the-art 10,000 m² facility in Lier, Belgium, Jermayo has curated an extensive portfolio of over 600 products, enabling customers to create delicious ready-to-eat meals, sandwiches, burgers, and more.
Following the integration into Solina’s network, Jermayo will benefit from Solina’s global sourcing platform, cutting-edge R&D capabilities, and robust connections within the European food industry. These resources will enable Jermayo to enhance its service to existing customers and introduce its premium sauce solutions to new audiences.
With the addition of Jermayo, Solina strengthens its diverse solutions portfolio, offering a complete value proposition in sauces to its esteemed customers. This acquisition underlines Solina’s commitment to innovation, quality, and unparalleled customer service.
For more information, please contact: press@solina.com.
Learn more on www.solina.com
Solina
press@solina.com
Alexander Wyckstandt
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn