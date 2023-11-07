Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,715 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,968 in the last 365 days.

Final Opportunity to Participate in Fanbase Seed Round on StartEngine

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Social Media startup, Fanbase, is offering an opportunity for the general public to invest in their social media platform. Fanbase is currently conducting its seed round on StartEngine, scheduled to conclude on Tuesday, November 7th at 11:59 PM.

Fanbase Founder and CEO, Isaac Hayes III, has achieved a significant milestone by successfully raising over $10 million in Reg CF seed capital from a diverse group of investors through equity crowdfunding. This achievement is noteworthy, as it marks the first instance where a Black entrepreneur has accomplished this feat. The funding has been instrumental in the development of a robust social media platform, complete with tools for content creators.

Fanbase is currently valued at $85 million and boasts a growing user base of over 525,000 individuals. Notably, it is the first app to introduce in-app purchase subscription technology from user to user. The app, which is available for free download and use, offers a wide range of features, including social photos, videos, live streaming, stories, long-form videos similar to YouTube, and audio chatrooms, akin to Clubhouse and X Spaces.

The Fanbase Platform enables any user to monetize their content from the moment they join. Users can engage with their followers and paying subscribers on a single platform. Fanbase members can set subscription prices ranging from $2.99 to $99.99 per month for access to their exclusive posts, audio chat rooms, and videos. Further enhancements and additional creator tools are currently in development, with investments playing a pivotal role in their realization.

The Fanbase seed round on StartEngine is closing on November 7th at midnight, with a minimum investment of just $245 required to become a part of this venture. Those interested can visit startengine.com/fanbase to explore investment opportunities.

Fanbase presents itself as the next-generation social network, catering to individuals who value content and community. Unlike other social applications, Fanbase prides itself on being a platform where users can express themselves without limitations. For more information, you can download the Fanbase app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store, or visit https://www.fanbase.app/ on the web.

Noah Washington- COMMUNICATIONS SPECIALIST
Fanbase
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

You just read:

Final Opportunity to Participate in Fanbase Seed Round on StartEngine

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more