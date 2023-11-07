Final Opportunity to Participate in Fanbase Seed Round on StartEngine
EINPresswire.com/ -- Social Media startup, Fanbase, is offering an opportunity for the general public to invest in their social media platform. Fanbase is currently conducting its seed round on StartEngine, scheduled to conclude on Tuesday, November 7th at 11:59 PM.
Fanbase Founder and CEO, Isaac Hayes III, has achieved a significant milestone by successfully raising over $10 million in Reg CF seed capital from a diverse group of investors through equity crowdfunding. This achievement is noteworthy, as it marks the first instance where a Black entrepreneur has accomplished this feat. The funding has been instrumental in the development of a robust social media platform, complete with tools for content creators.
Fanbase is currently valued at $85 million and boasts a growing user base of over 525,000 individuals. Notably, it is the first app to introduce in-app purchase subscription technology from user to user. The app, which is available for free download and use, offers a wide range of features, including social photos, videos, live streaming, stories, long-form videos similar to YouTube, and audio chatrooms, akin to Clubhouse and X Spaces.
The Fanbase Platform enables any user to monetize their content from the moment they join. Users can engage with their followers and paying subscribers on a single platform. Fanbase members can set subscription prices ranging from $2.99 to $99.99 per month for access to their exclusive posts, audio chat rooms, and videos. Further enhancements and additional creator tools are currently in development, with investments playing a pivotal role in their realization.
The Fanbase seed round on StartEngine is closing on November 7th at midnight, with a minimum investment of just $245 required to become a part of this venture. Those interested can visit startengine.com/fanbase to explore investment opportunities.
Fanbase presents itself as the next-generation social network, catering to individuals who value content and community. Unlike other social applications, Fanbase prides itself on being a platform where users can express themselves without limitations. For more information, you can download the Fanbase app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store, or visit https://www.fanbase.app/ on the web.
Noah Washington- COMMUNICATIONS SPECIALIST
Fanbase Founder and CEO, Isaac Hayes III, has achieved a significant milestone by successfully raising over $10 million in Reg CF seed capital from a diverse group of investors through equity crowdfunding. This achievement is noteworthy, as it marks the first instance where a Black entrepreneur has accomplished this feat. The funding has been instrumental in the development of a robust social media platform, complete with tools for content creators.
Fanbase is currently valued at $85 million and boasts a growing user base of over 525,000 individuals. Notably, it is the first app to introduce in-app purchase subscription technology from user to user. The app, which is available for free download and use, offers a wide range of features, including social photos, videos, live streaming, stories, long-form videos similar to YouTube, and audio chatrooms, akin to Clubhouse and X Spaces.
The Fanbase Platform enables any user to monetize their content from the moment they join. Users can engage with their followers and paying subscribers on a single platform. Fanbase members can set subscription prices ranging from $2.99 to $99.99 per month for access to their exclusive posts, audio chat rooms, and videos. Further enhancements and additional creator tools are currently in development, with investments playing a pivotal role in their realization.
The Fanbase seed round on StartEngine is closing on November 7th at midnight, with a minimum investment of just $245 required to become a part of this venture. Those interested can visit startengine.com/fanbase to explore investment opportunities.
Fanbase presents itself as the next-generation social network, catering to individuals who value content and community. Unlike other social applications, Fanbase prides itself on being a platform where users can express themselves without limitations. For more information, you can download the Fanbase app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store, or visit https://www.fanbase.app/ on the web.
Noah Washington- COMMUNICATIONS SPECIALIST
Fanbase
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other