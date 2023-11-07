Rett Syndrome Research Trust Partners with Narrativa to bring AI Automation to the CURETT Initiative
Narrativa Generative AI helps to automate anything can be automated bringing clarity, proficiency, and time-savings.
This partnership will automate study data summaries supporting clinical development and solutions for patients impacted by this rare disease.
We are excited to partner with Narrativa to expedite the application of insights from these important studies as we continue to spearhead modern solutions to support clinical development.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Narrativa, a leading AI (artificial intelligence) company in the life sciences industry focused on revolutionizing regulatory documentation and reporting for clinical trials, is bringing together artificial intelligence, data analytics, insights and state-of-the-art technology to a joint partnership with Rett Syndrome Research Trust (RSRT) that super-charges its CURETT clinical data analytics process. RSRT’s goal is to make previously untapped resources, including medical records and parent knowledge, accessible through FDA-quality data summaries that aid clinical development initiatives targeting a cure for Rett.
“We are excited to partner with Narrativa to expedite the application of insights from these important studies as we continue to spearhead modern solutions to support clinical development,” says RSRT’s Chief Scientific Officer, Jana von Hehn, PhD. “The power of the Narrativa AI platform is in its speed, data accessibility, and summary capabilities that will allow us to quickly and effectively summarize the parent-powered CURETT datasets to aid the development of a cure.”
The new clinical research process will transform data collected from RSRT’s CURETT initiative into knowledge utilizing Narrativa’s proprietary generative AI content platform. The natural language generation (NLG) and natural language processing (NLP)-enabled platform will assist the RSRT research team with the automation of Tables, Listings, and Figures (TLFs), and the summarization of research across both the CARE and SHARE studies. The pair of studies aggregate and monitor the evolution of symptoms and well-being of patients impacted by Rett Syndrome. With automated insights from these data, RSRT will be further empowering companies pursuing curative therapeutics for Rett Syndrome to make data-driven decisions. This will expedite their development programs while also helping patients and families optimize effective care strategies with their physicians.
“The biopharmaceutical industry is at a pivotal moment of innovation. Utilizing the advancements of artificial intelligence to automate clinical trial regulatory documentation and research processes will bring drugs and deeper insights to market faster. This will help more patients and ultimately save more lives. AI and humans are always better together, and we want every workforce to feel better equipped with our assistive AI software,” says Narrativa President, Jennifer Bittinger.
Based in Los Angeles, Narrativa currently services a variety of organizations in the life sciences, such as pharma sponsors, CROs (contract research organizations), biotech research companies, and even regulators. Narrativa’s generative AI platform is a writing assistant that uses advanced NLG and NLP as it runs through millions of data points from multiple sources. It creates readable and comprehensible regulatory reports that increase accuracy, and drastically reduce the time and cost to create critical (and laborious) documents and reporting.
RSRT and Narrativa will launch their new AI-automation solution for clinical research this quarter to better support the lives of those patients and families impacted by Rett Syndrome.
About Narrativa
Narrativa is an internationally recognized generative AI content company that believes people and artificial intelligence are better together. Through its proprietary content automation platform, teams of all types and sizes are empowered to build and deploy smart composition, business intelligence reporting, and process optimization content solutions for internal and external audiences alike.
Its tech stack, consisting of data extraction, data analysis, natural language processing (NLP), and natural language generation (NLG) tools, all seamlessly work together to produce content quickly and at scale. In this way, Narrativa supports the growth of businesses across a variety of industries, while also saving them both time and money. Accelerate the potential with Narrativa. To learn more, please visit www.narrativa.com.
About Rett Syndrome Research Trust
RSRT is a nonprofit organization with a highly personal and urgent mission: achieving a cure for Rett syndrome and related disorders caused by defects in the MECP2 gene. Since its founding in 2008, RSRT has awarded more funds than any other Rett organization in the world, to leading scientists pursuing targeted research on Rett. RSRT funds and spearheads global scientific and clinical activities advancing the most promising curative approaches. To date, every biopharmaceutical company pursuing a cure for Rett syndrome is doing so because they leveraged discoveries and resources incubated with RSRT funding. To learn more, please visit www.reverserett.org.
