Runway Rewards Shop Launches New Platform for Members to Explore Fashion, Earn Rewards and Unveil Sustainability
Runway Rewards Shop launches, offering up to 17% cashback, sustainable fashion choices, and lifetime status for first 10,000 members.
After a few years of ideation and testing, we are thrilled to be launching Runway Rewards! Now members can create and share wishlists, earn rewards and more in time for the holiday shopping season.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fashionistas rejoice as Runway Rewards Shop unveils an all new revolutionary platform, fusing rewarding shopping with sustainable choices. Simplifying shopping and wishlist creation across pre-loved, fast, vintage, and luxury fashion, while reshaping the shopping experience by providing transparency on sustainability like material use, resource consumption, and human rights. The Fashion First Search Engine is tailored specifically for fashion, offering a rewarding membership program with up to 17% cashback and status tiers based on spending, alongside smart gifting tools like personal, shared and public wishlists for products across 100s of stores. The platform is a haven for fashion aficionados to discover, share, and earn while making informed, sustainable choices.
— Bradley Boldt
New members start their fashion voyage as Runway Members, embarking on a rewarding journey with cashback on every eligible purchase. The pathway to becoming a Style Insider unfolds as members accumulate $100 in cashback over a rolling 12-month period, unlocking a 50% bonus on all rewards for the following year. The pinnacle, Fashion Visionary, is attained after earning $250 in rewards, where members revel in a 75% bonus on all reward earnings..
As part of the grand launch, Runway Rewards is offering an exclusive lifetime Premier Fashion Status to the first 10,000 members who sign up and complete a purchase, elevating them to Fashion Visionary status. This is a golden opportunity to be at the forefront of fashion rewards, enjoying a 75% bonus on reward earnings for a lifetime.
The platform is in partnerships with over 200 coveted brands, including Scotch and Soda, Antony Morato, Moda Di Andrea, Ecosusi Fashion, Hurley and many more. From couture to casual, the array of brands provides a diverse palette for every style, making Runway Rewards a fashion hub.
Runway Rewards is not just about style; it’s about making informed choices. The platform sheds light on sustainability factors like water use, emissions, and fair trade data, aligning fashion choices with individual values. This feature empowers shoppers to not only look good but feel good about their purchases too.
The lifetime Premier Fashion Status offer is a runway to a plethora of rewards and a sustainable fashion journey. Rush to runwayrewards.shop and sign up to seize this lifetime offer, embodying the epitome of fashion rewards.
About Runway Rewards:
Runway Rewards is pioneering the fusion of rewarding shopping with sustainable choices. The platform opens a realm for fashion enthusiasts to elevate their style while earning remarkable rewards, ranging from 1 to 10% at the outset and soaring up to 17.5% once the coveted Fashion Visionary Status is achieved. As Runway Rewards burgeons, members of higher tiers can look forward to an expanding suite of benefits with more partners joining the fold.
Bradley Boldt
Runway Rewards Shop
Brad@RunwayRewards.shop
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok