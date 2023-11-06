Real Estate Expert Darryl Davis Launches Comprehensive Resource and Training Hub in Response to NAR Lawsuit Verdict
Top real estate coach announces the launch of an extensive resource and training hub designed to help REALTORS navigate the impacts of the NAR Lawsuit.
With the lead attorney for the plaintiff’s pledging to ‘not going to stop until [NAR] is broken up,’ it is a battle call for all of us to dispute the misinformation being projected about REALTORS®.”WADING RIVER, NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Darryl Davis, one of the industry's top real estate coaches and speakers, announced the launch of an extensive NAR Lawsuit resource and training hub designed to help real estate professionals navigate the impacts of the recent class-action lawsuit and verdict against NAR.
"The verdict and impending changes are complex and frankly overwhelming for many right now. I wanted to break things down into clear, actionable guidance," said Davis. "My goal is to provide agents and brokers with the tools and training they need to adapt, thrive, and hold their heads high in a changing industry."
The new resource hub at https://darrylspeaks.com/nar-lawsuit/ features comprehensive on-demand webinars complete with lengthy Q&A sessions, powerful articles, short training videos on some of the key factors involved, plus sample commission agreements, presentations, marketing plans, dialogues, collateral tools and more.
"These lawsuits and the repercussions have and will continue to fundamentally change how agents do business," Davis explained. With the lead attorney for the plaintiff’s pledging to ‘not going to stop until [NAR] is broken up,’ it is a battle call for all of us who have spent lives and careers in the service of home buyers and sellers to dispute and debunk the inflammatory headlines and misinformation being projected about REALTORS®, and I am committed to taking on that challenge."
Davis added that the hub will expand and evolve as the impacts of the verdict continue unfolding and future lawsuits are filed. "This is an ongoing education process. The initial materials provide a strong foundation, and my team and I will add more resources to address new developments as swiftly and comprehensively as possible."
Davis has spent over three decades coaching and consulting in the real estate sphere and is the founder of the real estate coaching and marketing platform the POWER AGENT® Program. He is known for his insightful take on industry trends, teaching agents to be authentically themselves and to serve not sell. With humor, heart, and a lifelong dedication to serving and supporting the real estate community with real-world strategies, solutions, and answers, he’s built a reputation as a fierce advocate for real estate agents and leaders around the world.
"Darryl is one of the sharpest minds in real estate," said company president Julie Escobar, "If anyone can demystify all this legal change, it's him."
"Thanks for being on top of the constant changes in the industry." - Dorothea Mary Dobos, Coldwell Banker Realty
"Just listened to Darryl's webinar. I never cease to be amazed at the quality of the information and tools that Darryl and his team provide." -Clark Niblock, Niblock Company Inc
"The clearest explanation I’ve heard yet of what the lawsuits are about! I’ll definitely be reviewing again on this one! Thank you, Darryl!" - Kris Mitchell, KW Ellis County
"Best explanation of the situation and very helpful forms to deal with the inevitable changes we are facing as agents in the real estate industry today." - Neale Obedin, RE/MAX Northwest Realtors
The new NAR Lawsuit hub aims to condense complex issues into clear guidance agents can apply immediately. "I want every agent to feel confident and prepared," said Davis. "This verdict may change our industry, but it doesn't have to break your business."
To explore the free resources, visit https://darrylspeaks.com/nar-lawsuit/ today.
About Darryl Davis
Darryl Davis is an award-winning speaker, coach, and best-selling author of three books published by McGraw Hill Publishers. For 30+ years, Darryl has trained more than 150,000 salespeople around the globe to double their production. He holds the CSP designation (given to less than 2% of all speakers worldwide) by the National Speaker’s Association. Audiences walk away from Darryl’s sessions knowing they have an advocate for agents on their side and they gain the tools, skills, strategies, and training they need to build their businesses and design careers worth smiling about.
About the Power Program®
A one-stop shop for real estate agent success, the POWER AGENT® Program delivers competitive, cost-effective real estate coaching, training, and customizable marketing tools that allow sales agents to dramatically increase listing inventory, build a stronger business foundation, create customers for life, feel more authentic and confident, have less stress, and design a career and life worth smiling about.
NAR Lawsuit Simplified for Realtors