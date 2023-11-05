Temple of Source Hosting Divine Resonance Healing And Camp Out Retreat this weekend
LOCKHART, TEXAS, November 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Temple of Source, a group that believes in awakening you to your Source, invites individuals to attend their upcoming “Divine resonance healing and camp out retreat.” This retreat weekend will take place from November 3rd until the 5th, located in Lockhart, Texas, and will allow those in attendance to gather with the lightworking community.
If you are a lightworker whose cup gets filled in nature and around other radiant souls, this weekend retreat is the perfect place to find yourself. At this incredible time of ascension and shift, the lightworker community is at the forefront. Temple of Source is here to hold down the energies while attendees witness the transformation in the quality of life on our planet.
“We invite you to our Healing & Camping Retreat to reboot, recharge, and rejuvenate under the stars with top healing practitioners, sacred music artists, kundalini yoga, ceremonies, drum circles, healthy, delicious food, creative vendors, and an atmosphere filled with other champions of change.”
Located only 30 minutes outside Austin in Lockhart, TX, this vibrant community is joining in sacred company. This is a beautiful opportunity to take in the fresh country air and connect more deeply with yourself and others away from our busy lives. Come and give a loving presence to the land and inaugurate our new ranch space. Gather with the tribe while nourishing with healthy food, getting grounded and unified around this galactic, blissful time on Earth.
Gates open at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 3rd, starting a fully packed weekend of rejuvenation and growth. With activities that range from breathing into the void to sound bowls and a fire ceremony, experience the harmonious blend of yoga, breathwork, meditation, and other spiritual and wellness activities designed to help participants connect with their inner selves, nature, and a like-minded community.
Sessions cater to beginners and seasoned practitioners, as their experienced instructors will guide everyone based on their comfort and skill level. As a note, this is a ‘No alcohol or drug event,’ which Temple of Source thanks attendees in advance for honoring this request.
Price information for weekend and day passes for all ages can be found at https://templeofsource.com/festival/
Presented by Temple of Source, the retreat will take place on 38 beautiful acres in Lockhart, TX, called the Temple of Source Ranch (1501 Boggy Creek Rd Lockhart, TX 78644). Journey with us for a transformative experience nestled amidst the serene landscapes of Central Texas in the optimal Fall weather.
Shantiji Ehrlich
Temple of Source
