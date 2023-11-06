Peace was produced with the most expensive new violin in the world - "The Osmium Violin".

Cover Photo & Cover-Artwork Claus Comelli-Stuckenfeld

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, November 6, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jennifer Gheorghita also produced her new single "Peace" in collaboration with 3select. Owing to her latest release (“Freedom”) Osmium-ART became aware of the artist and arranged the production of "Peace", with the most valuable new violin in the world - "The Osmium Violin". The pop single sounds equally good with diverse variations, either with playback and electronic effects or as a short suite for violin and piano arranged by Roman Merwa.Kurt Assam from Osmium-ART: "In 2020, my friend Karl Großschädl and I came up with the idea of creating something unique with Osmium. In 2012, Edgar Russ, a famous violin luthier from Cremona, built the most expensive new violin at that time for the Sultan of Oman. With this reference, it was obvious that this project could only be realized with Edgar Russ. He was immediately enthusiastic and so the project started on 17.07.2020.Thanks to him, we now have the opportunity to make this unique jewel available to such a gifted young artist. "The Osmium Violin", is made of high-quality precious woods, including Italian hazel spruce, Bosnian sycamore maple and ebony from Cameroon. Moreover, it is set with 541 osmium inlays as well as 298 diamonds, rubies, sapphires and tsavorites, all individually set by hand in 18 carat gold. The construction time amounted to 32 months."Jenny Gheorghita presented "Peace" for the first time at a press conference in the concert hall of Taggenbrunn Castle on 16.10.2023, played with "The Osmium Violin". Jenny played the piece Scherzo from the FAE Sonata by Johannes Brahms on the “Ansaldo Poggi violin”, which was on loan from a family foundation in London. A music video was also filmed at Taggenbrunn Castle, combining classical and modern music. In this context, we would like to express our special thanks to the Riedl family, who enabled hosting the press conference and video shoot for "Peace" at Taggenbrunn Castle.Link to the music video: https://youtu.be/DX2zJDJ30oM & Osmium Violin: https://www.osmium-violin.com/ The Jenny-Team wishes you lots of fun with Jenny, Osmium Violin & “Peace”.Jenny Gheorghita - Peace - ATSF72300011 - 3:41 - 128 BPM | Peace Playback - ATSF72300012 - 3:38 - 128 BPM | Composer: Jennifer Gheorghita | Daniel Jany Schönfeld | Dominik Hemmer | Werner Schneeweiss | Publisher: 3select Edition - IP-Nr. : 00619457130 Osmium Violin: Jenny Gheorghita | Keyboards, Additional Keyboards, Drums & Sound-Programming: Daniel Jany Schönfeld | Dominik Hemmer | Werner Schneeweiss | Produced, Mixed & Mastered @ USP Studio by Dominik Hemmer, Werner Schneeweiss (3selectMusic), Daniel Jany Schönfeld | Video Produced @ USP Media by Dominik Hemmer | Cover Photo & Cover-Artwork Claus Comelli-Stuckenfeld | Booking & Management by jennifer-gheorghita.com | Label, License Request (P) + © by 3SELECTDJS - LC 86175 - MC-D 39.1708-4 - EAN: 9120039170848 - AUSTRO MECHANA - Distributed by 3SELECTEDITION - https://www.3select.de/impressum | Made in the EU. All trademarks and logos are protected.For reasons of better readability, the simultaneous use of the language forms male, female and diverse (m/f/d) are avoided. All personal designations are equally valid for all genders.Company description:3SELECT MUSICoffers comprehensive musical solutions as a producer with a wide-ranging network. The 3select Music team has experience in composing music titles for famous artists. Our expertise helps labels and publishers to find the right song.We also produce corporate identity (CI) songs for telephone waiting loops, websites, videos and more.The 3select.de coaching program supports and challenges up-and-coming artists, such as Jenny Gheorghita. PEACE - The Osmium Violin feat. Jenny Gheorghita is the current showcase project, where a new chapter of success was opened with a very elaborate press conference in the castle of Taggenbrunn.

