Reading Retreat in Greece featuring Jennifer Hiller
Imagine Greece Retreats will host a special reading retreat for all of Jennifer Hillier’s fans.KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the 6th of June 2024, Imagine Greece Retreats will host a special reading retreat for all of Jennifer Hillier’s fans. The retreat will occur on the island of Amorgos, Greece. Jonas Saul, Chris Colmenero, and Rania Stone will also be guest authors of the retreat.
Jennifer Hillier
Jennifer Hillier imagines the worst about people and then writes about it. Born and raised in Toronto and a proud Canadian, she spent eight years in the Seattle area, which is where all her books are set.
She’s a USA Today, Globe and Mail, and Toronto Star bestselling author of THINGS WE DO IN THE DARK. Her six previous novels include LITTLE SECRETS, which was a finalist for the Los Angeles Times Book Prize and the Anthony Award, and JAR OF HEARTS, which won the ITW Thriller Award for Best Hardcover Novel and was nominated for the Anthony and Macavity Awards.
Jonas Saul
Jonas Saul is the bestselling author of the Sarah Roberts Series and has written and published over fifty thrillers. After selling several million books as a self-published author, he signed with his agent. Jonas has often outranked Stephen King and Dean Koontz on Amazon during the past decade.
He’s a literary manager with Imagine Media Group Literary and the editor-in-chief at Imagine Press Inc. Jonas is regularly invited to be a guest speaker, teacher, and workshop presenter at international writing conferences and film festivals worldwide.
He’s an active member of International Thriller Writers Inc.
Chris Colmenero
From humble beginnings in a tiny town in west Texas, Chris led an interesting life, which has culminated in publishing her fourth book. Like many authors, her love for reading inspired a passion for writing. As an admin for the world’s largest specific genre Facebook readers group, Psychological Thriller Readers, she has the distinct pleasure of interacting with like-minded people.
Additionally, Chris’s profound love for animals is evident in the decades-long journey of rescuing senior dogs with special needs.
Her new thriller, X-Members of the FB Group, will be featured during the retreat.
Rania Stone
Rania Stone is the author of six novels and twelve children’s books—she’s also a literary manager at Imagine Media Group. A well-known author in Greece, Rania recently had several of her novels translated into English. Her recent release, The Soulless, co-written with prolific author Jonas Saul, came out in 2022.
She’s been writing for over two decades and calls Greece her home. Her new psychological thriller, What He Didn’t Know, will be featured at the Readers Retreat.
For more information, please visit www.imaginegreeceretreats.com.
About Imagine Greece Retreats:
The Imagine Greece Retreats (IGR) team has come together after many years of experience.
Reading Retreats bring bestselling authors for a week in Greece filled with books, reading, lounging on the beach, and buffet meals. Writing Retreats offers important tips to help authors elevate their writing journey and increase the odds of becoming a bestseller.
The Yoga Retreat leader, Odette Sedore, received her teaching certificate in Thailand when she was only seventeen. Rania Stone (Synodinou), the retreat coordinator, is the Greek liaison who manages all the hotel reservations and bridges any language barriers. Jonas Saul leads the writing and reading retreats, brings in the guest authors, and handles all the Hiking Retreats as he’s a local guide.
Imagine Greece Retreats endeavors to ensure their guests have a memorable retreat where they’ll make new friends, read great books, meet famous authors, hike gorgeous trails, and create new memories of self-discovery.
The company's goal is for the guests to experience traditional Greek hospitality, tour some of Greece’s world-renowned archeological sites, and witness the beauty of the Aegean Sea. Imagine Greece Retreats offers a journey to Greece and to experience something wonderful, something only felt on a spiritual level.
Rania Stone
Imagine Greece Retreats
+30 694 405 4164
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook