Navigate Wellbeing Solutions to Use Edamam Data Its for Employee Wellbeing Platform

NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edamam, a leading provider of nutrition data solutions to the wellness, health, and food sectors, and Navigate Wellbeing Solutions, a leading platform for personalized wellbeing resources, announced today a partnership. Navigate will be leveraging Edamam’s Food Database API to power food logging for its customers’ employees.

Edamam has built an industry-leading Food Database solution, which covers over 900,000 foods, including packaged foods, generic foods, restaurant menu items, and a unique dataset of the most commonly eaten meals around the world. Edamam collects, structures, organizes, and cleans the food data and enhances it with nutrition facts, allergen warnings, and diet labels, as well as other relevant food nutrition data.

Navigate has created a wellbeing hub that has the tools to incorporate and elevate employer’s existing benefits—and address all areas of wellbeing. The company offers its solutions to employers, empowering them to provide end-to-end wellbeing solutions to their employees. Employees receive personalized guidance and have access to coaches with a holistic behavior change approach towards desired health and wellbeing outcomes.

“Edamam is excited to partner with Navigate, whose focus on food as a pillar of wellbeing resonates with Edamam’s vision of food-based disease prevention and healing,” explained Victor Penev, Edamam’s Founder and CEO.

“Navigate saw Edamam as a leading provider of accurate food and nutrition data, which matches the excellence of our solutions, and the holistic needs of those we serve,” commented Jeremy Knipper, Navigate’s Chief Technology Officer.

Edamam and Navigate have started exploring further collaborations, specifically in the area of personalized meal recommendations, leveraging Edamam’s vast and accurate database of recipe food and nutrition data.



About Edamam

Edamam organizes the world’s food knowledge and provides nutrition data services and value-added solutions to health, wellness, and food businesses. Using a proprietary semantic technology platform, it delivers real-time nutrition analysis and diet recommendations via APIs. Edamam’s technology helps customers answer their clients’ perennial question: “What should I eat?”

Edamam’s partners and clients include Nestle, Amazon, Microsoft, The Food Network, The New York Times, McCormick, Barilla, and Virta Health, among others.

For more information, please visit www.edamam.com or developer.edamam.com.

About Navigate Wellbeing Solutions

Navigate is an employee engagement technology company helping organizations create more health and happiness in the employees, clients, and communities they serve. With over 1.7 million active users, Navigate is a true one-stop-shop with the tools and technology that connects people to what matters to them and your organization—from physical and mental wellbeing to career fulfillment.

www.navigatewell.com