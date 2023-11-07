Kubernetes Trailblazer Devtron Launches in the US, Paving the Way for Rapid K8s Adoption
Enabling companies to achieve Kubernetes application delivery maturity in weeks without causing cognitive overload on software developers.WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Devtron, a leading name in the open-source community, is making waves with its recent launch in the United States. As Kubernetes continues to dominate the Cloud-Native landscape, Devtron's Software Delivery Platform is set to revolutionize the way developers and DevOps professionals interact with powerful orchestration capabilities. With Devtron, companies are shortening their Kubernetes adoption timeframe from multiple months to just a few weeks - accelerating new software delivery to customers, and helping companies achieve their business goals faster.
"Everyone is moving to Kubernetes and most companies are doing it the wrong way. Using old, disparate tooling is inefficient, slow, and adds extra workload to developers who are already overburdened. Devtron is helping companies migrate to Kubernetes in weeks instead of the usual months, with less cost than using their antiquated DevOps toolchain."
— Prashant Ghildiy, Co-founder of Devtron.
Key Highlights:
- Migrate to Kubernetes Now: Devtron automates the containerization, build and deployment of your applications. What used to take many hours per service now takes minutes. That's a significant time savings across the hundreds or thousands of services that most companies deploy.
- Unleash Developer Productivity: Devtron is designed to boost developer efficiency, allowing them to containerize, build, and deploy applications with a comprehensive view of deployments. This ensures a seamless and efficient development process, leading to faster delivery and reduced time-to-market.
- Unified Platform: By centralizing all DevOps processes and tools under one cohesive interface, Devtron significantly reduces the cognitive load for developers and minimizes management overhead for DevOps teams, leading to more efficient workflows and optimized resource utilization.
- Developer Self-Service with Guardrails: Empower developers with the autonomy to access resources and deploy applications, while ensuring compliance and security through predefined boundaries and checks.
- 360-Degree View of Deployments: Developers and SREs can exercise full control over Kubernetes resources and infrastructure without needing to be K8s experts. With multi-cluster observability and enhanced functional debugging capabilities, Devtron offers unparalleled insights into the deployment process and post-deployment operations.
Adopting Devtron offers significant business value and benefits. Companies can expect a 2x surge in developer productivity, achieve Day 1 Kubernetes operations maturity 5x faster, and realize up to 20% savings in cloud resource costs.
Beyond these tangible benefits, Devtron stands out with its vibrant community of cloud-native experts. Engaging with this knowledgeable community provides a platform to learn, discuss challenges, request innovative features, and further one's expertise in the Kubernetes landscape.
About Devtron:
Devtron is the leading platform for accelerated Kubernetes adoption, designed specifically for cloud-native architectures. Our modern platform empowers developers to build, containerize, and deploy seamlessly with a comprehensive view of deployments. With Devtron, you can containerize your apps in just a few clicks, achieve faster builds, and automate advanced deployment strategies. We are committed to enhancing developer productivity, ensuring security, and optimizing cloud costs. For a successful Kubernetes migration and to experience the future of software delivery, trust Devtron.
