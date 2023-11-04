Submit Release
Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Matthew Miller:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today in Amman with His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan and Crown Prince Al Hussein to discuss the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.  He underscored our shared commitment to the protection of civilians and to facilitating the increased, sustained delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance, the resumption of essential services, and ensuring that Palestinians are not forcibly displaced outside of Gaza.

Secretary Blinken also expressed concern regarding the increasing violence in the West Bank and emphasized the U.S. commitment to working with partners towards a durable and sustainable peace in the region, to include the establishment of a Palestinian state, a shared priority of both the United States and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

The Secretary thanked the King for his continued leadership and role in promoting regional stability and reaffirmed the strength of the U.S.-Jordan strategic partnership and U.S. commitment to Jordan’s security and economic prosperity.

