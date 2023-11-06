Young Man Kang prepares for LA WEBFEST 2024

Young Man Kang at the 14th LA WEBFEST Red Carpet

Young Man Kang, a prominent filmmaker and content creator, has assumed the role of festival director at the esteemed LA WEBFEST since 2022.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Young Man Kang, a prominent filmmaker and content creator, has assumed the role of festival director at the esteemed LA WEBFEST since 2022. The LA WEBFEST is now gearing up for its highly anticipated 15th annual event, scheduled to take place at the Barnsdall Gallery Theatre in Los Angeles on May 2-3, 2024.

This year's festival promises to captivate audiences with an international showcase featuring some of the finest long-form series, short-form web series, short films, pilots, and podcasts from across the globe. The submission window for the 2024 event is currently open, with the regular submission deadline set for the end of November.

A notable highlight from the previous edition of the festival was the inclusion of long-form series from major industry players like ABC, Netflix, Apple TV, and LionsGate+. The event also saw celebrated nominees such as Jason Momoa for his role in "See," Paula Patton for "Somewhere Between," and Randy Huggins for creating the popular crime drama "BMF," produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

The LA WEBFEST has a rich history of discovering new talent and nurturing creativity within the web series format. Issa Rae, renowned star and creator of "Insecure," initially screened her show "Awkward Black Girl" at the festival, while her co-star Yvonne Orgi was discovered by LA WEBFEST founder Michale Ajakwe, Jr.

Ajakwe founded the LA WEBFEST in 2009, marking it as the world's first international festival exclusively dedicated to web series. Since then, the festival's influence has extended, inspiring the creation of webfests worldwide, with more than 50 webfests forming a global network.

With new additions to its team, including Young Man Kang as a director, and Honorary President Jean-Michel Albert, founder of the Marseille Webfest in France, alongside Vice President Jazmen Darnell Brown, the LA WEBFEST continues to adapt and thrive in a landscape characterized by the rapid growth of YouTube, OTT platforms, and social media.

In sum, the LA WEBFEST 2024 is poised to be a grand celebration of creativity and innovation in the web series genre, honoring established talent while unearthing fresh voices from around the world.

