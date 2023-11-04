EU to announce new package of sanctions next week, Von der Leyen says in Kyiv

Next week, the European Commission will announce the 12th package of sanctions against Russia, Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission President, said today at the Verkhovna Rada, the Ukrainian parliament in Kyiv. Von der Leyen arrived in the Ukrainian capital today for her sixth visit since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion to discuss Ukraine’s European path and the EU support for Ukraine.

The new sanctions will include up to a hundred new listed individuals, new import and export bans, actions to tighten the oil price cap, and tough measures on third-country companies which circumvent the sanctions.

“For too long, many in Europe thought that we could trade with Russia and integrate it into Europe’s security order. But it has not worked. And it will not work as long as Russia’s actions are driven by delusional dreams of empire,” said Von der Leyen. “So, we shall not repeat the mistakes of 2014. And we will continue to apply maximum pressure against Russia, until the end of the aggression, until Ukraine has re-established a just peace.”

At the press conference after a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ursula von der Leyen also said the European Commission was impressed by the reforms Ukraine had made in the middle of a war.

She noted that Ukraine had made significant progress in legal reforms, de-oligarchisation and transparency of governance. She added these results would be reflected in the enlargement reports that the European Commission will present next week.

“I am confident that you can complete the outstanding reforms very soon. If this happens, Ukraine can reach its ambitious goal,” said von der Leyen.

Find out more

Press release