Justice Glasgow hands down another court ruling

High court judge Justice Raulston Glasgow has awarded a vehicle owner in Grenada just over $20, 000.00 following an accident back in 2019.

Ronald Charles, a physical education instructor with Alpha Junior School had sued Roderick Griffith and Meshach Williams in connection with the accident that took place along the St Paul’s main road near to the Mt Parnassus Gap.

Based on the evidence produced in the case, Charles ended up on the losing side and had to pay the defendants the following Costs of repair to vehicle -$16,438.92; Loss of use – $1,500.00; Costs – $3,000.00 along with Interest in the amount of 6% per annum on the total judgment debt from the date of the judgment until payment in full.

Attorney Sheriba Lewis appeared for Charles and was opposed by Skeeta Chitan, Ricardo Sylvester and Kadeem Strachan for the Defendants.

As a public service, THE NEW TODAY reproduces in full the Justice Glasgow ruling on the court matter:-

