High-Achievers Find Fulfillment and Purpose with New High-Touch Program
Gina Maier Vincent | TV & Podcast Host | Transformation Expert, celebrating 20 years of helping her high-achieving clients live a rich life.
Exquisitely Aligned… the answers are on the inside! High-touch, individually curated, one-on-one, 6-month program with on-demand access to two complementary experts delivers a life rich in meaning, depth, and purpose.
Gina Maier Vincent unveils “The Exquisitely Aligned Concierge Experience,” an individually curated six-month program with on-demand 24/7 access to an expert.
Gina Maier Vincent is a Transformational Life Coach and founder of Exquisitely Aligned. She is known for her out-of-the-box thinking and for creating a safe space for her high-achieving clients to make the inside journey necessary.
TRANSFORMATION IS AN INSIDE JOURNEY!
“So many people are chasing their dreams, striving for success,” says Gina Maier Vincent. ”But some who reach it realize it’s shallow, leaving them wanting more. When it comes to living a fulfilling life, most people think it’s about trying harder, changing, or perfecting oneself to society’s standards. We then believe we need to search outside ourselves for the answers. We end up farther from the truth. The truth is that living your finest life is about becoming your most authentic self. You value who you are, live life on your terms, and share your unique gifts - your X factor. That’s the work I do. I help my clients define new standards to live a rich life, one with meaning, substance, and purpose.”
Gina has partnered with Sabine Kaiser, a professional face reader. The face has unique features that reveal truths about one’s past, present, and future. Clients receive around-the-clock full access to both experts.
“One moment of clarity overpowers years of uncertainty. The face reading is the perfect rocket launch for your long-lasting fulfillment. Your face is the key—it is the diary of your life. I help you discover the hidden truths of your past, present, and future through the unique features of your face,” says Sabine Kaiser, Face Reading & Behavioral Expert.
Gina Maier Vincent is available for interviews to discuss the nuances and in-depth purpose behind “The Exquisitely Aligned Concierge Experience.”
About Sabine Kaiser:
Sabine is a holistic face reading and behavioral expert who utilizes modern and ancient methods and body language interpretation to translate all information into a life-changing personal message for her clients. She helps people worldwide reconnect with themselves to uncover their true purpose in life, understand their personality traits, primary motivators, and talents, and enhance their relationships in their private and business lives.
About Gina Maier Vincent:
Gina Maier Vincent, a transformational life coach, has been helping her high-achieving clients live a life rich with purpose and fulfillment for twenty years. In 2017, she founded Blissed-Out, Fit & Feisty. Now, Gina is the Creatrix of Exquisitely Aligned, a 3-key proprietary proven system. She hosts the Exquisitely Aligned show on Experts & Authors TV and the Exquisitely Aligned podcast. Gina has appeared on The Relatable Voice Podcast, Dare to be Authentic Radio and has been seen on KRON-TV, KTXL-TV (FOX40), and more.
Gina Maier Vincent
Exquisitely Aligned
949-409-5330
gina@exquisitelyaligned.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other