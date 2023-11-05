USL Spokane reveals name and crest of new professional women’s soccer team

Primary Crest for new professional women's soccer Team Spokane Zephyr FC

Today USL Spokane unveiled the name of its new professional women’s soccer team – Spokane Zephyr FC – at a historic event at the Davenport Grand Hotel.

This is a historic day for Spokane, and I am proud to be from Spokane and helping this city to lead a transformation in women’s professional soccer in America.” — Katie Harnetiaux, President of USL Spokane and co-owner of Aequus Sports