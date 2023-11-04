RSIPF commission to begin its operational plan for the PG23

Officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) were commissioned to begin its operation plan for the Pacific Games 2023.

The commissioning program happened at the St Barnabas Cathedral in Honiara today 4 November 2023.

During the Commissioning service, Dean of St Barnabas Cathedral, Reverend (Rev) Wilfred Kekea made a reference quote from the Gospel of Mathew 5:9 and he read, ‘Blessed Are the Peacemakers, for they will be called children of God’.

Rev Kekea said, “As police officers we are called to be the children of God. He further reminded officers that when we face challenges please don’t forget to seek God for help. He is there to help us in whatever situation we go through with policing.”

RSIPF Commissioner Mr. Mostyn Mangau during the Commissioner Services said, “I would like to remind all Ranks and Files of the oath of office that we all have taken to well and faithfully serve, execute the powers and duties faithfully and diligently. I trust that all will obey, uphold and maintain the law and order to the best of our powers to ensure that peace is preserved.”

Commissioner Mangau said, “I would like to thank you all for your continuous dedication and courage to rise to the occasion. Ranks and Files, the Solomon Islands hosting PG23 is a historical event for us as Solomon Islanders, its people and the government.

Mr. Mangau said, “Therefore let’s all give our best, do our best carrying out our mandated duties and providing a peaceful and safe Solomon Islands. Let’s rise to the occasion to ensure a successful safe & green pacific games 2023. Remember your oath of office, we are here to serve.”

Commissioner Mangau thanked the congregation and the dean of the St Barnabas cathedral. He said “I recognize all your hard work and efforts. Our service will be for the betterment of our country, our people, our communities and our families.

RSIPF Commissioner Mr. Mostyn Mangau give his remarks after the commissioning service

Dean of St Barnabas Cathedral, Reverend (Rev) Wilfred Kekea gave his homely to the RSIPF Officers

RSIPF Officers who take part in singing during the service

RSIPF Officers singing during the commissioning service

RSIPF Officers before the Commissioner prayer

RSIPF Press