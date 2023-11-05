Pocast Explores Protesters' Real Agenda

What's Bugging Me on the Ricochet Network, new episode up every Thursday. Fox Business correspondent Charlie Gasparino on "What's Bugging Me" Tal Hartuv and Asra Nomani on "What's Bugging Me"

"What's Bugging Me" Asks: Which Cause Are They Supporting?

Where else is Israel supposed to go?” — Dennis Kneale

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As protests continue across the U.S. in the wake of the worst terrorist attack on Israel in its history, the podcast "What's Bugging Me" is exploring why thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets.

In the newest episode of "What's Bugging Me," host Dennis Kneale points out: by marching only days after "10/7," what were the protesters supporting? Episode #51 is posted on the @Ricochet platform, here:

https://ricochet.com/podcast/whats-bugging-me/biden-bribes-and-anti-semitism-rises/

In four consecutive episodes of the pod on @Ricochet, @ApplePodcasts, @Spotify, and other major platforms, Kneale, a former journalist and ex-anchor on CNBC and Fox Business, and various guests have been analyzing events, media coverage, and the agendas at work.

After the 9/11 attacks in the U.S. 22 years ago, "we never saw thousands of people take to the streets in support of Palestinians--they wouldn't have dared," Kneale writes in his Newsmax column, also named "What's Bugging Me," here:

https://www.newsmax.com/denniskneale/alqaida-ceasefire-palestinians/2023/11/02/id/1140695/

By contrast, days after the pro-Palestinian terror group Hamas attacked civilians in Israel, celebrations broke out in New York, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Boston, Dallas, Pittsburgh, Tucson, Portland, Ore., and Dearborn, Mich.

In New York, with the world's second-largest Jewish population at 1.6 million people, pro-Palestinian protesters descended on United Nations Plaza, Times Square, Grand Central Station, Washington Square Park--and the Brooklyn Bridge, one mile from Kneale's home.

"This makes it more personal, somehow," Kneale says on the pod.

Some 7,000 protesters took over the bridge and blocked traffic on Saturday, October 28th, chanting slogans like, "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!" Kneale asks: where else is Israel supposed to go?

Kneale and his guests also study other angles of the Israel-Hamas war in these shows:

Episode #48, "Calling a Terrorist a Terrorist." How the media avoid that term and call Hamas killers "militants" and "fighters." With John Tabacco, host of "Wise Guys" on Newsmax. https://ricochet.com/podcast/whats-bugging-me/calling-a-terrorist-a-terrorist/

Episode #49, "Overcoming Inhumanity." Two women who know terrorism all too well tell their stories: a Jewish Israeli former jazz pianist and an Indian-American Muslim who was a reporter for the Wall Street Journal. https://ricochet.com/podcast/whats-bugging-me/overcoming-inhumanity/

Episode #50, "The World Is Falling Apart." A look at why so many college campuses are a battleground for anti-Israel sentiment and anti-Semitism. With Charlie Gasparino, Fox Business Network. https://ricochet.com/podcast/whats-bugging-me/the-world-falling-apart/

For Apple purists, here are the links to the four episodes on @ApplePodcasts:

Episode #48: Calling a Terrorist a Terrorist

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/whats-bugging-me/id1657007934?i=1000631110889

Episode 49: Overcoming Humanity

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/whats-bugging-me/id1657007934?i=1000631913577

Episode 50: The World Is Falling Apart

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/whats-bugging-me/id1657007934?i=1000632755786

Episode 51: . . . and Anti-Semitism Rises

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/whats-bugging-me/id1657007934

