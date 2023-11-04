AMEDEO at Dubai Watch Week 2023: Award-winning designer Amedeo Scognamiglio brings the Art of Cameos to Dubai

Amedeo Scognamiglio's portrait hand carved in sardonyx shell cameo and set in 18kt rose gold. One of a kind Each Cameo still hand carved by skilled artisans in Torre del Greco, with the same technique handed down through generations

The Art of Cameos in Dubai. Italian Designer Amedeo Scognamiglio, ''King of Cameos'', will present his 6 generation craft with a theatrical show of cameo making

''In the new digital era, artisans are the last guardians of cultural heritage. Losing craftsmanship and its traditions would be a tragedy for humankind''” — Amedeo Scognamiglio

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

AMEDEO Announces its Theatrical Live Cameo Artistry Showcase at the 2023 Dubai Watch Week

Dubai, UAE – AMEDEO, the brand synonymous with the modern revival of the ancient art of cameo making, is excited to announce its presence at the prestigious 2023 Dubai Watch Week. The event, renowned for bringing together the crème de la crème of the horology world, will serve as a stage for the award-winning designer Amedeo Scognamiglio to showcase the intricacy and elegance of cameo craftsmanship to the haute horology community.

A Theatrical Fusion of Time and Tradition

In a celebration of timeless artistry, AMEDEO is set to captivate attendees with a live cameo artistry show, a theatrical activation that promises to blend the narratives of horological excellence and traditional craftsmanship. One of AMEDEO’s most skilled master carvers, hailing from the heart of cameo creation, Torre del Greco, Italy, will demonstrate the meticulous process of carving that has been passed down through generations.

About AMEDEO

AMEDEO, under the visionary leadership of Amedeo Scognamiglio, 6th generation in his family business, has reimagined the art form of cameo making, turning it into a symbol of luxury and fashion and redefining the traditional aesthetics and narrative into contemporary design codes . By embracing both heritage and innovation, AMEDEO creates pieces that are both contemporary and steeped in history. The brand's commitment to preserving this intricate art form has positioned it at the forefront of bespoke jewelry design, garnering international acclaim and a loyal following of VIP and Hollywood Stars such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Elton John, Spike Lee, Christine McVie, Shaquille O'Neill. In February 2022 AMEDEO proudly crossed over into the Digital Era with the drop of 1000 unique ''CryptoCameos'' NFTs in partnership with Exclusible. From the Roman Empire to the Metaverse.

An Invitation to Witness Artistry in Motion

Dubai Watch Week attendees are invited to experience the allure of cameo artistry firsthand. This interactive display will not only shed light on the delicate process involved in the creation of each cameo but will also demonstrate how AMEDEO has seamlessly integrated traditional techniques with cutting-edge design. The event promises to be a sensorial journey, as guests watch a block of raw material slowly transform into a piece of wearable art, each chisel stroke a testament to the brand's dedication to craftsmanship. To celebrate the event, AMEDEO will present an exclusive collection of miniature carvings of mystic symbols, set in silver or gold pics to embellish watch straps.

A Word from the Designer

Amedeo Scognamiglio, the maestro behind the brand, expressed his enthusiasm about participating in Dubai Watch Week: "We are thrilled to bring the ancient art of cameo carving into the limelight at such a prestigious event. It is a unique opportunity to share the passion and skill that goes into every piece of AMEDEO jewelry with fellow artisans and connoisseurs of fine craftsmanship."

Event Details

Dubai Watch Week attendees are warmly welcomed to visit the AMEDEO showcase, which promises to be one of the event's most memorable highlights. For more information on the showcase schedule and to reserve a space for the live demonstration, please visit the DubaiWatchWeek website or contact the event's representatives.

Press Contact:

Anna Credentino

Studio Manager

AMEDEO

anna@rfmas.com

www.amedeo.shop

Join us in celebrating the convergence of tradition and innovation at the 2023 Dubai Watch Week with AMEDEO – where Time meets Artistry.

Notes to Editors:

High-resolution images and interviews with Amedeo Scognamiglio are available upon request. Please contact our press office to arrange a meeting or for any additional information.

Amedeo Scognamiglio gives you a tour of Cameo artisan's workshop and how each piece is created