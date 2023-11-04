PHILIPPINES, November 4 - Press Release

November 4, 2023 Gatchalian calls for full payment to all poll workers All election workers, both teachers and non-teachers, should have already received their well-deserved full honoraria, especially now that the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) are officially over, and all winners have been proclaimed, according to Senator Win Gatchalian. A former three-term mayor from Valenzuela City, Gatchalian also expressed his gratitude to those who served in this year's polls. As of Friday, the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) has reported that a total of 99,801 members of the Electoral Board (EB) have been paid, which is only 16.5% of the 605,379 total EB members who served during the last BSKE. In the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), over 1,200 policemen served in place of teachers who begged off from poll duties due to security concerns and to prevent failure of elections. "Nagpapasalamat ako sa lahat ng ating mga guro at kawani sa napakahalagang papel nila upang tiyakin ang tagumpay at kaayusan ng barangay at SK elections. Kaya tungkulin ng gobyerno na tiyaking matatanggap nila agad at buo ang kanilang mga sahod at benepisyo," said Gatchalian. According to the COMELEC, poll workers' allowances and benefits increased this year. The chairman of the electoral board now has a salary of P10,000 from P6,000, while members' pay increased from 5,000 to P9,000. The Department of Education (DepEd) has also assured that teachers are entitled to medical benefits and personal accident insurance coverage, which can be availed through the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS). In relation to this, Gatchalian has sought anew to exclude poll workers rendering service in the future from gross income and exempt from tax the honoraria, travel allowances, and other benefits granted by the COMELEC. He made this proposal in Senate Bill No. 2398, which seeks to amend Section 32 of the Republic Act No. 8424 or the National Internal Revenue Code, as amended. Gatchalian filed a similar measure during the 18th Congress. Recognizing the sacrifices made by poll workers during every election, Gatchalian believes that granting the full amount of their honoraria is the best way to show gratitude and appreciation for their commitment to ensure clean, honest, and orderly elections in the country. Dapat mabayaran agad ang honoraria ng lahat ng election workers -- Gatchalian Lahat ng election workers, guro man o non-teachers, ay dapat nakatanggap na ng kanilang buong honoraria, lalo na't inihayag ng Commission on Elections (COMELEC) ang pormal nang pagtatapos ng Barangay at Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) at lahat ng mga nanalo ay naiproklama na, ayon kay Senador Win Gatchalian. Dating alkalde ng Valenzuela City, pinasalamatan din ni Gatchalian ang mga nagsilbi sa idinaos na halalan. Nitong Biyernes, iniulat ng COMELEC na mayroong 99,801 na miyembro ng Electoral Board (EB) ang nabayaran na o 16.5% ng 605,379 na kabuuang miyembro ng EB na nagsilbi nitong nakaraang BSKE. Sa Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) naman, mahigit 1,200 na pulis ang humalili sa mga guro na tumangging makibahagi sa halalan dahil sa isyu ng seguridad, at upang maiwasan ang failure of elections. "Nagpapasalamat ako sa lahat ng ating mga guro at kawani sa napakahalagang papel nila upang tiyakin ang tagumpay at kaayusan ng barangay at SK elections. Kaya tungkulin ng gobyerno na tiyaking matatanggap nila ang kanilang mga sahod at benepisyo," sabi ni Gatchalian. Tumaas ang allowance at benepisyo ng mga poll worker ngayong taon. Halimbawa, tumaas sa P10,000 mula P6,000 ang bayad sa chairman ng electoral board samantalang tumaas din sa P9,000 mula P5,000 ang bayad sa mga kasapi ng electoral board. Nauna nang tiniyak ng Department of Education (DepEd) na makakatanggap ang mga guro ng medical benefits at personal accident insurance sa pamamagitan ng Government Service Insurance System (GSIS). Kaugnay nito, muli namang isinulong ni Gatchalian ang tax exemption sa honoraria, travel allowances, at iba pang mga benepisyong ipinagkakaloob ng COMELEC sa mga nagsisilbi sa halalan. Iminungkahi ito ng senador sa Senate Bill No. 2398 na layong amyendahan ang Section 32 ng na-amyendahan nang Republic Act No. 8424 o National Internal Revenue Code. Naghain si Gatchalian ng parehong panukala noong 18th Congress. Para kay Gatchalian, ang pagkakaloob ng buong halaga ng kanilang honoraria ang pinakamagandang paraan upang pasalamatan ang mga poll workers na tumutupad sa kanilang mandato na panatilihing malinis at maayos ang halalan.