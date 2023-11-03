BIG rainbow trout stocked in several southeast Idaho fisheries

Several small fisheries in southeast Idaho have recently received rainbow trout broodstock donated by two private Idaho hatcheries, Riverence-Lost River and Riverence-Soda Springs.

During the last two weeks of October, Idaho Fish and Game staff stocked over 1800 of these donated trout in Chesterfield Reservoir, Springfield Lake, McTucker Pond, Edson Fichter Pond, and Bannock Reservoir (Wellness Complex) to improve catch rates and provide trophy-sized opportunities at these fisheries. The donated fish range in size from 4 to 9 pounds! Over the past several years, these broodstock were spawned to produce eggs until they were retired and donated for Fish and Game’s stocking program.