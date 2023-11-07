Submit Release
Controversial romantic memoir DESTINY LIVES ON FAIRHAVEN STREET wins 17 awards and shows that first love is forever.

The true story of C.J. Hudson's 8-year journey back to his first love after being forced apart has gone on to receive critical acclaim.

PFLUGERVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Romance is dead. Or is it? C.J. I/dp/1685133053

Winner of the following awards

2023 Paris Book Festival - Best Memoir - Runner Up
2023 Pencraft Book Awards, Best Nonfiction Relationship Book - Runner Up
2023 Hearten Uplifting and Inspiring - Non Fiction - Finalist
2022 Pinnacle Book Achievement Award
2022 Literary Titan - Gold Award
2022 Best Book Award for Cross Genre Novel - Finalist
2022 Best Thriller Book Award, Best Romantic Suspense - Finalist
2022 Reader's Choice Award for Best Adult Book - Finalist
2022 Literary Titan - Silver Award
2022 Reader's Favorite - Five Star Award
2022 Firebird Book Awards - July - Inspirational Novel
2022 Firebird Book Awards - July - Best Romantic Suspense Novel
2022 Hollywood Book Festival, Best Unpublished Novel - Runner Up
2022 Indies Today Award - Best Romance Novel
2022 International Impact Book Award - Best Inspirational Novel
2022 New York Book Festival - Best Memoir - Honorable Mention
2022 New York Book Festival, Best Unpublished Novel - Runner Up

