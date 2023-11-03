Weekly Traffic Update: November 3, 2023

Michigan St. lane to close between 2nd St. and 5th St.

Beginning Monday, November 7, City crews will perform street maintenance work in the southbound lane of Michigan St. north of 6th St. Southbound traffic will be maintained during this construction. Additional signage for advanced warning of the closure will be placed to the north to direct traffic to north Iowa St.

The City anticipates this closure to end Tuesday, November 8, pending weather or other delays.

Sunset Dr. to close between Oxford Rd. and Stratford Rd.

Originally announced in the Weekly Traffic Update from October 6, City contractors will now close Sunset Dr. between Oxford Rd. and Stratford Rd. beginning next week to perform utility work in the road related to the Stratford Water Tower project.

The City anticipates this closure to end the week of November 20, pending weather or other delays.

Additionally, pedestrian paths through Water Tower Park will be closed through the spring to facilitate site utility construction.

8th St. reopened between New York St. and New Jersey St.

The City of Lawrence is pleased to announce the reopening of 8th St. between New York St. and New Jersey St.

City crews to perform pavement maintenance on Bob Billings

Beginning Wednesday, November 8, City crews will perform pavement maintenance along Bob Billings Pkwy. west of Kasold Dr.

This work is anticipated to end on Friday, November 10, pending weather or other delays.

Harper St. and 23rd St. intersection to reopen Monday

Beginning Monday, November 6, Harper St. will reopen to through traffic at 23rd St. Lane restrictions will still be in place at the intersection of Harper St. and 23rd St. to allow crews to complete sidewalk and signal work.

The E. 23rd St. Reconstruction Project is still on schedule to be completed in December 2023, pending weather or other delays.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive maps, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org