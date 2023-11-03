New housing for women and children, child care spaces underway in Burnaby

CANADA, November 3 - Women and children leaving violence in Burnaby will soon have access to 56 new affordable long-term homes and 37 new child care spaces with construction underway on a new development.

“This building will give women and children leaving violence support that extends beyond a place to stay,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “Through this partnership with the City of Burnaby, YWCA Metro Vancouver, and a donation from Cindy Beedie and an anonymous donor, we’re giving women access to long-term housing, affordable child care and additional community support when they need it. We will continue to support women in our province through projects like this, and through our Women’s Transition Housing Fund.”

Cindy Beedie Place will be a four-storey building with 41 two-bedroom and 15 three-bedroom homes, each with a bathroom, kitchen and dining area. Eleven of the homes will be adaptable and accessible. The building will have heat pumps to ensure adequate heating and cooling. It will include an amenity room, a kitchen for communal gatherings, a residential courtyard and a children’s play area.

"Today, we are bringing together a vision I have had for many years of a place where vulnerable women and their children can live in safety in a home offering the deepest levels of affordability,” said Cindy Beedie, executive director, Beedie Foundation. “Together we hope to give mothers in need the chance to change the trajectory of their lives by empowering them with affordable housing and child care. We also hope this project inspires leaders in other cities to build similar projects in their own communities. My sincere gratitude to our partners and donors whose tremendous support helped make this project a reality.”

In addition, Cindy Beedie Place will have an attached early learning and child care facility, which has been partially funded through the Beedie Foundation and an anonymous donor. The child care facility will receive additional funds through ChildCareBC's New Spaces Fund. The YWCA, which will operate the child care facility, will apply for the Child Care Fee Reduction Initiative to be able to offer affordable child care rates. Families may be eligible to receive additional financial support through the Province’s Affordable Child Care Benefit.

The project is a partnership between the Province, through BC Housing, the Beedie Foundation, the City of Burnaby and YWCA Metro Vancouver. The Province is providing approximately $40.2 million through the Building BC: Women’s Transition Housing Fund for the project. The YWCA will operate the building. The City of Burnaby is leasing the site to the Province at a nominal fee.

This housing is intended for women and their children who need a permanent place to stay. Residents will be selected by the YWCA in partnership with BC Housing.

A YWCA Community Development Worker will be on site to connect residents with the scope of YWCA services, such as bursaries, legal supports, information about local food banks and farmers markets, and pathways to training and employment.

Construction is expected to be complete in summer 2025.

This project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has delivered approximately 77,000 homes that have been completed or are underway, including more than 4,000 homes in Burnaby.

Quotes:

Janet Routledge, MLA for Burnaby North –

“I’m proud to see members of my constituency standing up and helping vulnerable people in our community and I’m excited to be a part of this innovative partnership. The new affordable housing will give people in our community options, especially with the addition of the child care facility. This is a fine example of how government and communities can work together and support vulnerable people in our communities.”

Mike Hurley, mayor of Burnaby –

“We’re proud to be part of this partnership delivering a project that addresses an urgent need in our community by providing truly affordable housing units for women and their children, and creating new high-quality child care spaces. We’re committed to continuing to push for innovative partnerships and housing policies that ensure everyone in Burnaby has access to the type of housing that they need.”

Erin Seeley, CEO, YWCA Metro Vancouver –

“We are at a critical juncture in our communities where we must find creative ways to build safe, affordable housing with amenities for vulnerable families. I’m grateful to Cindy Beedie for her vision and generosity to make this project a reality and to the City of Burnaby and the B.C. government for investing in our innovative partnership to bring much-needed housing together with a new child care centre to Burnaby.”

Kelli Paddon, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity –

“Everyone who has come together to move this project forward is creating a legacy by ensuring women and children leaving violence have a safe, supportive place to rebuild their lives. I commend the vision and compassion of all the partners in this collaboration.”

Learn More:

To learn more about government’s new Homes for People action plan, visit:

https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023HOUS0019-000436

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit:

https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/housing/

To learn more about the Affordable Child Care Benefit, visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/family-social-supports/caring-for-young-children/child-care-funding/child-care-benefit