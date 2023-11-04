Submit Release
Border Patrol Agents Assist in Arrest of a Male Citizen of Columbia

PORT CLINTON, OHIO – Jorge Chalarca-Hoyos, a 27-year-old citizen of Columbia was convicted in Ottawa County Court and sentenced to 3 years in state prison. In addition to his conviction, Chalarca-Hoyos was ordered to pay $16,000 in restitution plus court fees.

U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Sandusky Bay station assisted Catawba Island Township Police Department with identifying a subject who was suspected of defrauding an elderly resident out of a large sum of money. Their investigation found that Chalarca-Hoyos, who was unlawfully in the United States, had contacted the victim stating that her granddaughter had been arrested and she needed cash to post for bail. Then on January 17, the victim then gave $16,000 to Chalarca-Hoyos for her granddaughter’s bail in furtherance of this scheme.

On January 20, after confirming his identity, agents from the Border Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations, and officers from Detroit Metropolitan-Wayne (DTW) Airport Police arrested Chalarca-Hoyos at the DTW Airport. Chalarca-Hoyos was arrested for fraud-related charges on an extradition-arrest-warrant and processed. He was then prosecuted by the Ottawa County Prosecutors Office and convicted.

“This was a great effort which included coordination between Catawba Island Township Police Department, U.S. Border Patrol, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, and Prosecutors Office in a relatively short timeframe. I am proud of the dedication of all those agencies involved to seek justice for this victim,” said Detroit Sector Chief Patrol Agent Robert Danley. 

