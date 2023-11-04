Multi-faith Project to be Powered by Yearlong Humanitarian Aid Grant

Food, personal care goods, and support in excess of $10,000 a month will be provided to the Picnic Project by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

SANFORD, FLORIDA, USA, November 3, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- President Fuller Haring today unveiled a partnership between The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and The Picnic Project of Sanford, Florida, a nonprofit organization dedicated to food distribution and improving health outcomes for those in need.Beginning on Thursday, October 26th, the Church of Jesus Christ will embark on a yearlong commitment to The Picnic Project. This initiative includes providing a monthly allotment of 250 cases of groceries and household items worth an estimated $10,000 per month. Members of multiple congregations of the Church in Seminole County will assist with unloading each monthly shipment, stocking the shelves, and working alongside the many community members supporting the cause. Additionally, a one-time endowment of $15,000 will go toward the purchase of personal hygiene items that The Picnic Project provides to the community.Services provided by the Picnic Project include a weekly food share at 10 AM every Friday in downtown Sanford, a mobile pantry service, and emergency food services for local agencies. Additional onsite services include bicycle repair, clothing, and free showers.The Picnic Project was started in 2009, and during the recent pandemic, the organization shared more than half a million pounds of food to those in need.Mark Thompson, co-founder of The Picnic Project, expressed his gratitude for the humanitarian aid, stating, "The grant from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will enable access to a consistent selection of needed foods, and, crucially, personal care and hygiene supplies to share with our neighbors experiencing hardship in Sanford.""The members of our community whom The Picnic Project serves truly rely on the Lord,” said Ryan Bozeman, co-founder of The Picnic Project. “He is a vital presence in their lives in ways that are often not noticed by those of us whose day-to-day needs are met."Fuller Haring, president of the Lake Mary Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said, "The Picnic Project's work over the last 14 years has truly made a difference in our community. Embracing the Savior's teachings, we, the Latter-day Saints of Seminole County, find common ground with The Picnic Project in our collective mission. Together, we're dedicated to bringing sustenance, support, and hope to those facing challenges in our community. It's a privilege to stand alongside them in this endeavor."The first shipment of food and goods from the Church is scheduled for November 18, 2023.