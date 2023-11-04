San Pedro International Film Festival Hosts "A Conversation to Introduce Intimacy Coordinating to Film and Fashion"
IC en Scene's Panel Discusses Intimacy Coordination in Film & Fashion at the San Pedro International Film Festival
Join us for an exciting and thought-provoking panel at the San Pedro Film Festival on Saturday, Nov 4, from 3:00-4:30pm PDT at the Starlight Terrace Cinemas.RANCHO PALOS VERDE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join us for an exciting and thought-provoking panel discussion titled "A Conversation to Introduce Intimacy Coordinating to Film and Fashion - A Panel Discussion."
This in-person event will be hosted by the San Pedro Film Festival on Saturday, November 4, 2023, from 3:00-4:30pm PDT at the Starlight Terrace Cinemas. The address is 28901 South Western Avenue, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275.
Intimacy coordinators have gained significant recognition and success in the entertainment industry, particularly in film, TV, theatre, dance, and opera. Their primary role is to ensure the well-being and comfort of actors during scenes of intimacy and/or scenes involving partial or full nudity.
In recent years, the fashion industry has been undergoing a transformative shift towards inclusivity, diversity, and empowerment. Introducing intimacy coordinators into fashion and modeling can further enhance this positive change by providing models with a safe and respectful environment during shoots and performances that involve intimate or vulnerable moments.
The panel discussion, featuring renowned industry experts, will shed light on the crucial role intimacy coordinators play in creating a safe and supportive environment for performers. IC en Scene, a leading intimacy coordination agency, works closely with directors and actors to stage all things intimate, from a casual kiss to a sexually explicit scene, for film, theater, and photography. Their expertise ensures the actors' security and guides them through the process, while also ensuring that the cast and crew fully understand how the intimacy fits into the narrative. They prioritize the safety and ongoing consent of those participating in the intimacy and provide clear steps on how to report harassment. Additionally, IC en Scene emphasizes the importance of communicating and agreeing upon the expectations and conditions of the intimacy prior to blocking the scene(s), as well as providing actors with time and a safe place to adjust and get out of character afterwards.
Moderated by Heather Ondersma, the panel discussion will feature esteemed panelists Asha Cybele, Olivia Ku, Carla Hughes, and Cassidy Kaufman. These experts will share their insights and experiences in the field of intimacy coordination, providing attendees with valuable knowledge and perspectives.
Olivia Ku emphasizes the significance of intimacy professionals, stating, "Intimacy professionals play a pivotal role in all forms of art, serving as architects of safe and empowering spaces, allowing artistic expressions to flourish with dignity, respect, and unyielding courage."
Screenwriter and Influencer Carla Hughes brings her unique perspective as a Ford fashion model to the discussion. She shares, "As a 90's top model, I saw the need for change in the fashion industry. It would have been helpful to have an Intimacy Coordinator on casting calls. We were coerced into crossing boundaries in the name of art."
This event aims to educate and engage attendees in a dynamic conversation about the importance of intimacy coordination in the entertainment and fashion industries. Whether you are an actor, model, director, producer, or simply interested in the behind-the-scenes aspects of these industries, this panel discussion promises to be enlightening and informative.
Event Details:
Title: A Conversation to Introduce Intimacy Coordinating - A Panel Discussion
Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
Time: 3:00-4:30pm PDT
Location: Starlight Terrace Cinemas
Address: 28901 South Western Avenue, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Don't miss this unique opportunity to gain insights from industry experts and learn about the evolving landscape of intimacy coordination. Reserve your spot today by visiting [A Conversation to Introduce Intimacy Coordinating - Panel Discussion Tickets, Sat, Nov 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM | Eventbrite].
The San Pedro International Film Festival will be held from November 3-5, 2023. For more information, please visit: https://spiffest.org/
About IC en Scene:
[IC en Scene] is a leading platform dedicated to promoting awareness and understanding of various aspects of the entertainment and fashion industries. Through events, workshops, and educational initiatives, we strive to foster a supportive and inclusive environment for all professionals in the field.
For media inquiries, please contact: info@icenscene.com
For more information about IC en Scene, please visit www.icenscene.com
