Stone Road Farms Launches in New Mexico
New Mexico Marks the Brand’s Fifth National Retail Market and Second in Partnership with Stash House Distro
We are building a national brand focused on avant-garde design, inclusive marketing, and innovative sustainability, which resonates with consumers from coast to coast.”ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stone Road Farms, an independently-owned California-based line of premium, sustainable cannabis products, is now available for sale across the state of New Mexico. This is the brand’s fifth national retail market, and second in partnership with Stash House Distro, a leader in cannabis manufacturing and distribution.
— Sabrina Wheeler, COO of Stone Road Farms
Since its 2017 launch, Stone Road CEO and Founder Lex Corwin has led his family-owned biodynamic cannabis farm through the historic challenges of the California market and into select states across the US. He first partnered with Stash House in 2019 to bring Stone Road to Oklahoma and has continued the successful partnership into New Mexico where Stash House is actively selling in over 300 dispensaries.
“One thing I’ve learned over the past seven years in building Stone Road is to be meticulous about choosing partners,” says Corwin, “out of the dozen that I’ve worked with, I know Stash House is one of the top operators in the nation. We’re thrilled to be launching in our second market together, and have already started mapping out three new territories to pursue together.”
Stash House’s National Sales Director Trevin Hoffman adds, “Stone Road produces a high-end yet affordable product with beautiful packaging and a focus on sustainability — this is just what the New Mexico market is looking for.”
After wide-spread success in California, Corwin took Stone Road to the East Coast in 2021 with a launch in Massachusetts. Joined by COO Sabrina Wheeler, this two person team has spearheaded multi-state expansion, most recently in Michigan and New Mexico. “We are building a national brand focused on avant-garde design, inclusive marketing, and innovative sustainability” adds Wheeler, "which resonates with consumers from coast to coast.” Corwin and Wheeler attribute their success to remaining steadfast to the core principles of their brand, including partnering only with operators who share the same philosophy towards sustainability, diversity, and affordability.
Stone Road’s New Mexico launch features the brand’s beloved Infused Singles and Half Ounce Roll-Your-Own Pouches, with a full suite of Concentrates and Pre-roll Multipacks slated for early 2024.
For more information please visit stoneroad.org or stashhousedistro.com
