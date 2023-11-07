DocMagic Appoints Chris Lewis Director of Sales
Industry veteran to lead sales operations and oversee revenue for all products and services
We are delighted to welcome Chris into this strategic role, as we seize unique opportunities in the marketplace and expand our innovative offerings in digital lending.”TORRANCE, CALIF., UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DocMagic, Inc., the premier provider of compliant loan document generation, automated regulatory compliance, and comprehensive eMortgage services, announced the promotion of Chris Lewis to the role of Director of Sales. Lewis is tasked with building on DocMagic’s success as a market leader while also driving strategic sales initiatives for the company’s new innovations.
— Dominic Iannitti, President & CEO of DocMagic, Inc.
As the Director of Sales, Lewis is spearheading a pivotal initiative. His primary goal is to lead a team of subject matter experts in offering a consultative approach. This approach assists lenders of all sizes in realizing the cost-saving benefits and operational efficiencies of eClosings, which are becoming more prevalent in the industry. Furthermore, Lewis and his team are committed to highlighting the exceptional document generation and compliance capabilities offered by DocMagic.
“Chris’ outstanding leadership style and extensive experience make him the ideal choice to support DocMagic as we strive to deliver best-in-class mortgage technology solutions for lenders,” said Dominic Iannitti, President and CEO of DocMagic. “We are delighted to welcome Chris into this strategic role, as we seize unique opportunities in the marketplace and expand our innovative offerings in digital lending.”
Lewis has been an integral member of DocMagic's sales team since 2016, amassing over 25 years of invaluable industry experience. This extensive background equips him with a rare combination of deep domain knowledge and a profound understanding of how to deliver meaningful value to lenders.
"I am eager to offer our comprehensive solutions to clients, striving to provide a genuine partnership experience that enhances overall client engagement," Lewis expressed. "With DocMagic's history of leadership in the market spanning over 35 years, and the growing prevalence of eClosings, I eagerly anticipate collaborating with lenders to create increased value for both themselves and their borrowers."
About DocMagic:
DocMagic, Inc. is the leading provider of compliant document generation, automated compliance, eSignature, and comprehensive eMortgage solutions for the mortgage industry. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Torrance, Calif., DocMagic develops award-winning software, mobile apps, and web-based systems for the production and delivery of compliant loan document packages. The company’s solutions connect industry participants, promote collaboration, and ensure data integrity to execute precision-based digital lending transactions. A team of in-house compliance experts and legal staff consistently monitor legal and regulatory changes at both the federal and state levels to ensure accuracy. For more information on DocMagic, visit https://www.docmagic.com/.
Joe Bowerbank
Profundity Communications, Inc.
+1 949-378-9685
jbowerbank@profunditymarketing.com