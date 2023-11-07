DocMagic Appoints Chris Lewis Director of Sales

DocMagic is an Award-winning Mortgage Technology Firm

DocMagic - Fintech Leader in Digital Lending

Chris Lewis of DocMagic, Inc. to Lead Enterprise Mortgage Technology Sales Team

Chris Lewis Named Director of Sales at DocMagic, Inc.

Industry veteran to lead sales operations and oversee revenue for all products and services

We are delighted to welcome Chris into this strategic role, as we seize unique opportunities in the marketplace and expand our innovative offerings in digital lending.”
— Dominic Iannitti, President & CEO of DocMagic, Inc.
TORRANCE, CALIF., UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DocMagic, Inc., the premier provider of compliant loan document generation, automated regulatory compliance, and comprehensive eMortgage services, announced the promotion of Chris Lewis to the role of Director of Sales. Lewis is tasked with building on DocMagic’s success as a market leader while also driving strategic sales initiatives for the company’s new innovations.

As the Director of Sales, Lewis is spearheading a pivotal initiative. His primary goal is to lead a team of subject matter experts in offering a consultative approach. This approach assists lenders of all sizes in realizing the cost-saving benefits and operational efficiencies of eClosings, which are becoming more prevalent in the industry. Furthermore, Lewis and his team are committed to highlighting the exceptional document generation and compliance capabilities offered by DocMagic.

“Chris’ outstanding leadership style and extensive experience make him the ideal choice to support DocMagic as we strive to deliver best-in-class mortgage technology solutions for lenders,” said Dominic Iannitti, President and CEO of DocMagic. “We are delighted to welcome Chris into this strategic role, as we seize unique opportunities in the marketplace and expand our innovative offerings in digital lending.”

Lewis has been an integral member of DocMagic's sales team since 2016, amassing over 25 years of invaluable industry experience. This extensive background equips him with a rare combination of deep domain knowledge and a profound understanding of how to deliver meaningful value to lenders.

"I am eager to offer our comprehensive solutions to clients, striving to provide a genuine partnership experience that enhances overall client engagement," Lewis expressed. "With DocMagic's history of leadership in the market spanning over 35 years, and the growing prevalence of eClosings, I eagerly anticipate collaborating with lenders to create increased value for both themselves and their borrowers."

About DocMagic:
DocMagic, Inc. is the leading provider of compliant document generation, automated compliance, eSignature, and comprehensive eMortgage solutions for the mortgage industry. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Torrance, Calif., DocMagic develops award-winning software, mobile apps, and web-based systems for the production and delivery of compliant loan document packages. The company’s solutions connect industry participants, promote collaboration, and ensure data integrity to execute precision-based digital lending transactions. A team of in-house compliance experts and legal staff consistently monitor legal and regulatory changes at both the federal and state levels to ensure accuracy. For more information on DocMagic, visit https://www.docmagic.com/.

###

Joe Bowerbank
Profundity Communications, Inc.
+1 949-378-9685
jbowerbank@profunditymarketing.com

You just read:

DocMagic Appoints Chris Lewis Director of Sales

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Joe Bowerbank
Profundity Communications, Inc.
+1 949-378-9685 jbowerbank@profunditymarketing.com
Company/Organization
Profundity Communications, Inc.
4007 1/2 Marcus Ave
Newport Beach, CA, California, 92663
United States
+1 949-378-9685
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Based in Newport Beach, California, Profundity Communications, Inc. was founded by Joe Bowerbank, a marketing veteran with more than 20 years of experience. Profundity is dedicated to working with clients exclusively in the mortgage banking industry. Wherever you fit into the mortgage supply chain, Profundity will grow your brand and help increase revenues. Profundity’s founder is incredibly passionate about strategic marketing communications, the services delivered, and most importantly — stellar, ongoing results. Profundity’s greatest asset is satisfied clients. We’re not just another vendor; we’re your long-term partner. Many marketing and public relations firms will engage with any client. Profundity, however, is focused on establishing long-term, best-fit engagements. Profundity realizes that one size does not fit all. If, after evaluating a potential client’s marketing objectives, and the potential engagement does not appear to be a good fit, Profundity will not represent your organization merely for the sake of capturing new business. Further, unlike many firms, Profundity will never represent your direct competitors. Profundity produces results with integrity and passion. Period.

https://www.profunditymarketing.com/

More From This Author
DocMagic Appoints Chris Lewis Director of Sales
DocMagic’s Chief eServices Executive Wins HousingWire’s Vanguard Award
Mortgage Professional America Recognizes Leah Sommerville of DocMagic with 2023 Elite Women Award
View All Stories From This Author