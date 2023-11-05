DatamanUSA wins again the Florida Department of Management Services’ IT Staff Augmentation Services Contract

DatamanUSA LLC, is a leader in providing comprehensive staffing services. DatamanUSA supports State of Florida government organizations including multiple State departments and agencies in helping IT departments meet their ever-changing business needs. DatamanUSA has 23 years of experience in providing IT Staffing Services

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DatamanUSA through Information Technology Staff Augmentation Services Contract (ITB: 23-80101507-ITB) will continue to provide services to various state agencies of State of Florida. The contract covers the following job categories-

• Applications Development

• Data Strategy and Management

• Quality Assurance

• Technology Research

• Client Technologies

• Customer Support

• Network Management

• Internet Planning, Engineering and Operations

• Operations

• Telecommunications

• Electronic Commerce

• Business Intelligence Systems Management

• Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

• Sourcing And Vendor Relationship Management

• Business Management/Administration

• Training

• Security Management

• Business Continuance Management

• Product Development

• Systems Programming and Administration

• Business Analysis and Planning

• Release Management

• Program Management

• Customer Service Hotline

• Technical Product Support

State of Florida-A priority client

DatamanUSA has been supporting multiple departments in the State of Florida, making it a priority region for us. Through the previously held IT Staff Augmentation State Term Contract No.: 80101507-21-STC-ITSA, Dataman helped the following state agencies-

• Florida Department of Transportation

• Florida Department of Environmental Protection

• Division of IT Staffing

• Department of Health

• Department of Revenue

• Department of Management Services

• Department of Children and Families

• Agency for Health Care Administration

• Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO)

• State Courts System

• Florida Housing Finance Corporation (Florida Housing)

• City of Tallahassee

• Department of Law Enforcement

• Division of Emergency Management

• CITY OF GAINESVILLE,

• Office of Licensing

Apart from this, Dataman also holds IT Contracts with the following agencies in the State of Florida-

• Florida Virtual School – IT Staffing and Project Contract

• Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) – IT Staff Augmentation Services

Dataman also holds multiple staffing cooperative contracts which can continued to be leveraged:

• NASPO ValuePoint

• BuyBoard

• HGACBuy

Anurag Tiwari, Delivery Manager, State of Florida says, “DatamanUSA supports State of Florida government organizations including multiple State departments and agencies in helping IT departments meet their ever-changing business needs. If you are looking for to work with State of Florida agencies, please contact us.”

About Dataman USA

Founded in 2000, Dataman is a leader in providing comprehensive IT Staff Augmentation Services and have extensive experience with Application development, IT Project Management, Planning and Analysis, Database Management and Business Intelligence, End User Support, Systems Administration, Network Services, IT Security, IT Training Services, IT Business and Process Consulting Services, Marketing Services and Data Conversion services. We have a proven history of successfully delivering similar IT Professional Services for public sector and transportation agencies across the country.

