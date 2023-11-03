Submit Release
Governor Abbott Names Salinas Chair Of Adult High School Charter School Program Advisory Committee

TEXAS, November 3 - November 3, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has named Gilberto Salinas as chair of the Adult High School Charter School Program Advisory Committee for a term set to expire at the pleasure of the Governor. He has served on the Committee since February 2022.

Gilberto Salinas of Brownsville is executive director of the Kerr Economic Development Corporation. He is a former board member of the International Economic Development Council and member of the Texas Economic Development Council. He is also a recipient and member of North America’s Top 50 Economic Developers of 2021 by Consultant Connect and was selected for the national inaugural class of the 40 Under 40 Rising Stars in Economic Development in 2013. He is the former executive vice president of the Brownsville Economic Development Council, where he recruited Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX) to what is now the Starbase Spaceport at Boca Chica. Salinas received a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Arts in Communication from The University of Texas – Pan American in Edinburg.

