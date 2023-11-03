Hawai‘i Department of Health issues red placard to Jacky’s Macau Café

Posted on Nov 3, 2023 in Newsroom

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) issued a red placard and immediately shut down Jacky’s Macau Café located at 119 North Hotel Street, due to a lack of proper refrigeration.

The food establishment, operated by Meng Ngok Lei received the red placard on November 2, 2023, and must remain closed until DOH conducts a follow-up inspection and all the violations are resolved.

During a routine inspection conducted on November 2, the DOH inspector noted critical violations including:

None of the refrigerators on-site holding food at safe temperatures;

Hand-washing sink not accessible;

And no sanitizing solution available to sanitize equipment;

During a routine inspection conducted on November 2, the DOH inspector noted non-critical violations including:

An unapproved live animal observed on the premises of the food establishment.

DOH is requiring the food establishment to take the following corrective actions before it can reopen. Establishment must have refrigeration units cold-holding at 41 degrees F or below, all hand-washing sinks accessible, and sanitizing solution available, and no unapproved live animal on the premises.

The next follow-up inspection is scheduled for November 6, 2023.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/

To view restaurant inspection reports, go to http://hi.healthinspections.us/hawaii/.