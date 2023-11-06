3DHearing.com Announces Opening of Hearing Aid Store in Pasadena, Maryland

Veteran owned 3DHearing.com launches Pasadena hearing aid store at 8025 Ritchie Hwy, offering premium hearing aids, personalized care and attractive price-points. Committed to high quality hearing aids becoming accessible, 3D Hearing has established a reputation for offering substantial savings to its clients, with the average customer saving $1100 on their selected hearing aids. 3D Hearing's Pasadena location offers specialized hearing aid services, featuring premium brands available at competitive prices. 3D Hearing employs licensed audiologists in Pasadena skilled in servicing virtually any hearing aid brands, while the company's priority remains on premium and top quality hearing aids from leading and trusted manufacturers.

3D Hearing opens doors to local residents of Pasadena, MD, offering premium hearing aids, unmatched savings and personalized hearing solutions.

We're not just about giving our customers more choices; we're about delivering the exact, personalized hearing experience they seek, coupled with the savings that truly make a difference.” — Kirk Payne, the founder of 3DHearing.com

PASADENA, MARYLAND, USA, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3DHearing.com, a local veteran-owned hearing aid center, is excited to announce the launch of it's premium hearing aid storefront, situated at 8025 Ritchie Hwy. suite #102, Pasadena, MD, 21122. 3D Hearing is recognized for its commitment to providing personalized services, a diverse selection of premium brand-name hearing aids, discounted prices (the average 3D Hearing customer saves $1100) and the chance for prospective clients to test products prior to purchase.

The Pasadena branch features an array of top-quality brands, including Widex Moment 440, Widex Moment 330, Starkey Genesis AI 24, Starkey Genesis AI 20, Signia Silk 7 AX, Signia Silk 5AX, Signia Pure 7 AX, Signia Pure 5AX, Signia Active Pro, Resound Omnia 9, Resound Omnia 7, Phonak Lumity L90R, Phonak Lumity L70R, Oticon Real 2, Oticon Real 1, Oticon Own 2 and Oticon Own 1, ensuring a broad range of affordable premium hearing aids in Pasadena.

Pasadena audiologists and hearing aid dispensers at 3D Hearing combines over 70 years of expertise in the field. Maryland state licensed and certified audiologists and hearing aid dispensers are on hand at the Pasadena location to assist and offer their knowledge, aiming to present the most appropriate hearing aid solutions at competitive prices.

In celebration of the new store, 3D Hearing extends an invitation for a complimentary consultation, demonstration and testing of the latest hearing technologies, like the Oticon Real and Resound Omnia series, at the Pasadena, MD location.

The new location also accommodates various insurance coverages and third-party payers, including including Medicare Discounts, Anthem, BCBS,CareFirst, Aetna, Tricare, Cigna, Cigna Healthspring, United Healthcare, GEHA, Johns Hopkins Medicare Adv, Humana, Empire, AARP Discounts, Retired Maryland Teacher Assoc Discounts and EWTF Electrical Welfare Trust Fund. 3D Hearing maintains robust referral partnerships with organizations like TruHearing, Amplifon, HearUSA, Nations Hearing, and Hear In America, demonstrating its dedication to making hearing care more accessible and affordable to Maryland residents.

About 3D Hearing Pasadena Location:

3D Hearing is an established leader in providing high-quality hearing aids in the Pasadena region. At 8025 Ritchie Hwy. suite #102, the Pasadena store joins the company's other Maryland locations in delivering personalized hearing care solutions, premium hearing aids and competitive prices. The professionals at 3D Hearing emphasize the necessity of tailored hearing aid fittings and dedicated customer service. The company offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for client assurance and emphasizes competitive pricing for their range of premium products.

3D Hearing values its role in the community and commits to contributing to the improved hearing health of Pasadena residents. The company's mission is to facilitate access to the best hearing aids at reasonable prices.

Founded in 2005 by Kirk Payne, 3D Hearing has been steadfast in serving the auditory needs of Maryland residents. For more information on 3D Hearing and its services, visit the company's website www.3dhearing.com, or come in to the Pasadena hearing aid store at 8025 Ritchie Hwy. suite #102, Pasadena, MD, 21122.

Contact Information:

Kirk Payne

3D Hearing

8025 Ritchie Hwy. suite #102

+1 (410) 590-5572 - Pasadena Hearing Centre

www.3dhearing.com

