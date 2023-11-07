MAEROSPACE CORPORATION DEMONSTRATES HFSWR PASE® RADAR
WATERLOO, ON, CANADA, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maerospace Corporation, a global supplier of the world’s most advanced High Frequency Surface Wave Radar (HFSWR), is pleased to announce the live operations of their fourth generation PASE® at Cape Race, Newfoundland.
Available for both virtual and in-person customer demonstrations, PASE features an advanced dynamic spectrum management system and patented virtual aperture array technology which is the result of over 30+ years of development. PASE enables Navies and Coast Guards to monitor their 200-nautical mile range of the UNCLOS-defined Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) for prevalent maritime threats such as illegal fishing, foreign incursions, smuggling, and impacts to marine protected areas.
Built for persistent and autonomous surveillance, the deployed Integrated Radar Equipment Shelter includes a UPS and back-up diesel generator. Connected via satellite, all radar functions are managed remotely from the Maerospace National Operations Center located in Waterloo, Ontario.
“We are excited by the number of interested parties who are keen to see the radar and its capabilities,” reported Eric Meger, CEO of Maerospace. “Even with significant sea states, the radar continues to track vessels and provide valuable intelligence. As one customer recently told me, this technology will fortify our nation’s maritime security picture.”
Maerospace sells PASE to maritime authorities around the world. They will also continue to work with academic and industrial partners to explore new developments for enhancing PASE. For more information, please contact us at info@maerospace.com.
About Maerospace Corporation
Maerospace Corporation, based in Waterloo, Ontario, helps protect national sovereignty by closing the domain awareness and intelligence gaps across large-scale maritime economic domains. Their integrated over-the-horizon radar transforms the real-time discovery, identification, and assessment of ocean-based vessels, presenting authorities with the largest possible response window in which to deliver precise, proportional, and cost-effective mitigation of economic, environmental, and human threats to critical national interests.
Maerospace Corporation: Advanced Maritime Intelligence
For more information, contact: Jay Batista, EVP, Corporate Development & Product Marketing Organization: Maerospace Corporation Company URL: www.maerospace.com Email: jay.batista@maerospace.com
Phone: +1 (302) 382-1725
Waterloo Office: 205-410 Conestogo Road, Waterloo, ON N2L 4E2
Jay Batista
+1 226-666-2417
Maerospace Demonstration HFSWR Overview