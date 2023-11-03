Ellis Early Learning, formerly known as Ellis Memorial and Eldredge House, was founded in 1885, and evolved into a settlement house in its early years. It is a movement that believed strongly in education as a pathway to a better life, which remains at the core of Ellis today.

For 138 years, Ellis Early Learning has worked with Boston’s children and families to strengthen Boston and support our youngest learners to develop the skills they need to be successful in school and in life.

Ellis provides infants, toddlers, and preschoolers with full-day, year-round care and education that is developmentally appropriate, culturally sensitive, and prepares them for the next stages of life academically and socially.

Ellis is among a select group of childcare organizations accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children, and partners with the highest quality organizations to implement innovative and effective social emotional and academic programs.

The Council adopted a resolution recognizing November 2, 2023 as Ellis Early Learning Day throughout the City of Boston as a day to remember the power of early childcare and all of the boundless potential within each and every child.